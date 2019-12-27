Tuesday Dec 31: New Years Party at the Solidarity Center, NYC

|New Years Greetings Comrades and Friends!
It has been a year full of struggle, filled with rallies, mobilizations, and disruptions. A year full of fightback!
But a new year is upon us!
Another year of fighting as we move forward to build our movement and to unite in the struggle for revolution!
Spend the turn into the New Year with your friends as we rejuvenate and celebrate the contributions we have made, to prepare us for the work to come!
Music, food & age-appropriate drinks!
Doors open from 9pm until 2am.
The party is 16+. Alcohol available to 21+.
Cover is $20. For those with a fixed income it is $10.
NO ONE WILL BE TURNED AWAY DUE TO LACK OF FUNDS.