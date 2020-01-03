ALL OUT AGAINST ANOTHER US WAR!

Posted in Actions, Anti-war, Iran, Iraq, North Africa & West Asia, Spotlight

ALL OUT AGAINST ANOTHER US WAR!
Antiwar and social justice groups
across the US
are participating in demonstrations
SATURDAY, January 4

Popular Resistance, Code Pink, UNAC, Answer, International Action Center, Veterans For Peace, Voices for Peace and many others are announcing Emergency Saturday actions.
The US assassination in Iraq of a top Iranian general and a top Iraqi Population Mobilization leader is an act of war

We say No War! Bring ALL the Troops Home!

End the Wars! End the Sanctions!
The United States committed an act of war and a war cirme by assassinating Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force.

One hundred Marines from Kuwait; 750 members of the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division; and soon 4,000 additional US troops are all being mobilized to reinforce the outrageous US occupation of Iraq and possibly plunge the region deeper into war.

Meanwhile New York’s liberal mayor is supporting Trump’s war plans with an increased hyper-militarization of our streets and subways.

Every sector of New York has rejected the racism and violence of increased police presence in the subways and this Saturday will be rejecting the racism and violence of Washington’s revvived war against the people of Iraq.

The death of General Soleimani was reportedly ordered by President Trump and carried out by the Pentagon. The US tried to justify its actions as necessary to protect US personnel, but in reality, this act blatantly violates international law and Iraqi sovereignty. The US does not have the authority to murder a general of a country we are not at war with and in a third country that did not support the action.

Iran has declared that it will retaliate after a three-day period of mourning. Iran just concluded joint military exercises with Russia and China. This situation could easily escalate to a regional if not a global war.

We must act swiftly to say:

“No war on Iran. US out of Iraq and the Middle East.”

Emergency actions are being organized nationwide on
Saturday, January 4.

Look for an action near you below. You can add an action by sending the time and location to: UNACpeace.org

The White House – Washington D.C.
12 noon at the White House

Albuquerque, NM
2 pm at Kirtland Airforce Base, San Mateo and Gibson Blvd

Atlanta, GA
3 pm at Little Five Points

Arlington, MA
12 noon at Broadway Plaza, Mass. Ave. and Medford St, Arlington, MA

Baltimore, MD
12 noon at Fayette and President Streets|

Chicago, IL
12 noon at Trump Tower

Denver, CO
2 pm at Colorado State Capital Building

Durham, N.C.
11 am – 12 noon at intersection of Main and Gregson Streets

Fort Wayne, IN
2 pm at Allen County Courthouse Green
715 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne IN 46802

Lancaster, PA
12 noon at Lancaster County Prison

Los Angeles, CA
1 pm at Pershing Square

Miami, FL
1 pm at Torch of Friendship, 301 Biscayne Blvd

Minneapolis, MN
1 pm at Mayday Plaza

New Haven, CT
3 pm Sunday, January 5 at Church & Chapel Street

New York City, NY
11 am at Time Square

Philadelphia, PA
12 noon at City Hall (15th and Market St.)

Pittsburgh, PA
12 noon at Schenley Plaza

Portland, ME
12 noon at Congress Square Park

San Francisco, CA
12 noon at Powell and Market

Seattle, WA
2 pm at Westlake Park

Share

Copyright © 2016 | International Action Center

Share
Share