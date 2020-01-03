ALL OUT AGAINST ANOTHER US WAR!

|The United States committed an act of war and a war cirme by assassinating Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force.
One hundred Marines from Kuwait; 750 members of the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division; and soon 4,000 additional US troops are all being mobilized to reinforce the outrageous US occupation of Iraq and possibly plunge the region deeper into war.
Meanwhile New York’s liberal mayor is supporting Trump’s war plans with an increased hyper-militarization of our streets and subways.
Every sector of New York has rejected the racism and violence of increased police presence in the subways and this Saturday will be rejecting the racism and violence of Washington’s revvived war against the people of Iraq.
The death of General Soleimani was reportedly ordered by President Trump and carried out by the Pentagon. The US tried to justify its actions as necessary to protect US personnel, but in reality, this act blatantly violates international law and Iraqi sovereignty. The US does not have the authority to murder a general of a country we are not at war with and in a third country that did not support the action.
Iran has declared that it will retaliate after a three-day period of mourning. Iran just concluded joint military exercises with Russia and China. This situation could easily escalate to a regional if not a global war.
We must act swiftly to say:
“No war on Iran. US out of Iraq and the Middle East.”
Emergency actions are being organized nationwide on
Saturday, January 4.
Look for an action near you below. You can add an action by sending the time and location to: UNACpeace.org
The White House – Washington D.C.
12 noon at the White House
Albuquerque, NM
2 pm at Kirtland Airforce Base, San Mateo and Gibson Blvd
Atlanta, GA
3 pm at Little Five Points
Arlington, MA
12 noon at Broadway Plaza, Mass. Ave. and Medford St, Arlington, MA
Baltimore, MD
12 noon at Fayette and President Streets|
Chicago, IL
12 noon at Trump Tower
Denver, CO
2 pm at Colorado State Capital Building
Durham, N.C.
11 am – 12 noon at intersection of Main and Gregson Streets
Fort Wayne, IN
2 pm at Allen County Courthouse Green
715 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne IN 46802
Lancaster, PA
12 noon at Lancaster County Prison
Los Angeles, CA
1 pm at Pershing Square
Miami, FL
1 pm at Torch of Friendship, 301 Biscayne Blvd
Minneapolis, MN
1 pm at Mayday Plaza
New Haven, CT
3 pm Sunday, January 5 at Church & Chapel Street
New York City, NY
11 am at Time Square
Philadelphia, PA
12 noon at City Hall (15th and Market St.)
Pittsburgh, PA
12 noon at Schenley Plaza
Portland, ME
12 noon at Congress Square Park
San Francisco, CA
12 noon at Powell and Market
Seattle, WA
2 pm at Westlake Park