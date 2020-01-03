Sat, Jan. 4, NYC 11 AM Times Sq: ALL OUT AGAINST ANOTHER US WAR

ALL OUT AGAINST ANOTHER U.S. WAR!

Antiwar and social justice groups across the U.S. are participating in demonstrations SATURDAY, January 4

Popular Resistance, Code Pink, UNAC, Answer, International Action Center, Veterans For Peace, Voices for Peace and many others are announcing Emergency Saturday actions

The US assassination in Iraq of a top Iranian general and a top Iraqi Population Mobilization leader are acts of war

We say No War! Bring ALL the Troops Home!

End the Wars! End the Sanctions!

The United States committed an act of war and a war crime by assassinating Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force.

The International Action Center’s Sara Flounders stated, “One hundred Marines from Kuwait and 4,000 members of the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division are being mobilized to reinforce the deadly U.S. occupation of Iraq and possibly plunge the region deeper into war.”

In New York, Black Lives activists noted that New York’s liberal mayor is supporting Trump’s war plans with an increased hyper-militarization of the city’s streets and subways.

“Every sector of New York has rejected the racism and violence of increased police presence in the subway,” said Terrea Mitchell of the People’s Power Assemblies. “The people will be rejecting the racism and violence of Washington’s revived war against the people of Iraq, in New York and other cities, too.”

The death of General Soleimani was reportedly ordered by President Trump and carried out by the Pentagon. The U.S. tried to justify its actions as necessary to protect U.S. personnel, but in reality, this act blatantly violates international law and Iraqi sovereignty. The U.S. does not have the authority to murder a general of a country we are not at war with and in a third country that did not support the action.

Iran has declared that it will retaliate after a three-day period of mourning. Iran just concluded joint military exercises with Russia and China. This situation could easily escalate to a regional if not a global war.

We must act swiftly to say:

“No war on Iran. US out of Iraq and the Middle East.”

Emergency actions are being organized nationwide on

Saturday, January 4.

Look for an action near you below. You can add an action by sending the time and location to:

UNACpeace.org

The White House – Washington D.C.

12 noon at the White House

Albuquerque, NM

2 pm at Kirtland Airforce Base, San Mateo and Gibson Blvd

Atlanta, GA

3 pm at Little Five Points

Arlington, MA

12 noon at Broadway Plaza, Mass. Ave. and Medford St, Arlington, MA

Baltimore, MD

12 noon at Fayette and President Streets|

Chicago, IL

12 noon at Trump Tower

Denver, CO

2 pm at Colorado State Capital Building

Durham, N.C.

11 am – 12 noon at intersection of Main and Gregson Streets

Fort Wayne, IN

2 pm at Allen County Courthouse Green

715 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne IN 46802

Lancaster, PA

12 noon at Lancaster County Prison

Los Angeles, CA

1 pm at Pershing Square

Miami, FL

1 pm at Torch of Friendship, 301 Biscayne Blvd

Minneapolis, MN

1 pm at Mayday Plaza

New Haven, CT

3 pm Sunday, January 5 at Church & Chapel Street

New York City, NY

11 am at Time Square

Philadelphia, PA

12 noon at City Hall (15th and Market St.)

Pittsburgh, PA

12 noon at Schenley Plaza

Portland, ME

12 noon at Congress Square Park

San Francisco, CA

12 noon at Powell and Market

Seattle, WA

2 pm at Westlake Park