Sat, Jan. 4, NYC 11 AM Times Sq: ALL OUT AGAINST ANOTHER US WAR

ALL OUT AGAINST ANOTHER U.S. WAR!
Antiwar and social justice groups across the U.S. are participating in demonstrations SATURDAY, January 4
Popular Resistance, Code Pink, UNAC, Answer, International Action Center, Veterans For Peace, Voices for Peace and many others are announcing Emergency Saturday actions
The US assassination in Iraq of a top Iranian general and a top Iraqi Population Mobilization leader are acts of war
We say No War! Bring ALL the Troops Home!
End the Wars! End the Sanctions!
The United States committed an act of war and a war crime by assassinating Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force.
The International Action Center’s Sara Flounders stated, “One hundred Marines from Kuwait and 4,000 members of the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division are being mobilized to reinforce the deadly U.S. occupation of Iraq and possibly plunge the region deeper into war.”
In New York, Black Lives activists noted that New York’s liberal mayor is supporting Trump’s war plans with an increased hyper-militarization of the city’s streets and subways.
“Every sector of New York has rejected the racism and violence of increased police presence in the subway,” said Terrea Mitchell of the People’s Power Assemblies. “The people will be rejecting the racism and violence of Washington’s revived war against the people of Iraq, in New York and other cities, too.”
The death of General Soleimani was reportedly ordered by President Trump and carried out by the Pentagon. The U.S. tried to justify its actions as necessary to protect U.S. personnel, but in reality, this act blatantly violates international law and Iraqi sovereignty. The U.S. does not have the authority to murder a general of a country we are not at war with and in a third country that did not support the action.
Iran has declared that it will retaliate after a three-day period of mourning. Iran just concluded joint military exercises with Russia and China. This situation could easily escalate to a regional if not a global war.
We must act swiftly to say:
“No war on Iran. US out of Iraq and the Middle East.”
Emergency actions are being organized nationwide on
Saturday, January 4.
Look for an action near you below. You can add an action by sending the time and location to:
UNACpeace.org
The White House – Washington D.C.
12 noon at the White House
Albuquerque, NM
2 pm at Kirtland Airforce Base, San Mateo and Gibson Blvd
Atlanta, GA
3 pm at Little Five Points
Arlington, MA
12 noon at Broadway Plaza, Mass. Ave. and Medford St, Arlington, MA
Baltimore, MD
12 noon at Fayette and President Streets|
Chicago, IL
12 noon at Trump Tower
Denver, CO
2 pm at Colorado State Capital Building
Durham, N.C.
11 am – 12 noon at intersection of Main and Gregson Streets
Fort Wayne, IN
2 pm at Allen County Courthouse Green
715 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne IN 46802
Lancaster, PA
12 noon at Lancaster County Prison
Los Angeles, CA
1 pm at Pershing Square
Miami, FL
1 pm at Torch of Friendship, 301 Biscayne Blvd
Minneapolis, MN
1 pm at Mayday Plaza
New Haven, CT
3 pm Sunday, January 5 at Church & Chapel Street
New York City, NY
11 am at Time Square
Philadelphia, PA
12 noon at City Hall (15th and Market St.)
Pittsburgh, PA
12 noon at Schenley Plaza
Portland, ME
12 noon at Congress Square Park
San Francisco, CA
12 noon at Powell and Market
Seattle, WA
2 pm at Westlake Park