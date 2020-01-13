55+ actions planned Jan 25: No war or sanctions on Iran! U.S. Out of Iraq!

Over the past week, millions of people resisted the U.S. empire’s drive for war with Iran with hundreds of demonstrations across the world.

This Saturday, Jan 18 as thousands demonstrate across the U.S. at local Women’s Marches, anti-war organizers are calling on the movement to keep up the pressure against U.S. war and sanctions.

U.S. sanctions kill tens of thousands of women in 39 countries- 1/3 of the the world. End U.S. sanctions and war now! We encourage you to join the Women’s Marches with these signs and flyer:

Download printable signs and info flyer for the Women’s Marches from Sanctionskill.org

Saturday, January 25th

Join the Global Day of Protest:

No war on Iran!

55+ actions called, 190+ organizations endorsing

Click here to see the growing list of actions and endorsers!

While the U.S. has declined for now to carry out further military strikes against Iran, the imposition of even harsher U.S. sanctions is an economic war that will claim the lives of thousands of Iranians.

Don’t see an Jan 25 action in your city? Check back for updates, or organize an action yourself:

Endorse the Global Day of Protest or list an action you are organizing!

International Days of Action Against Sanctions and Economic War
March 13 – 15, 2020:

People’s mobilizations around the world have helped defeat Trump’s escalation plans against Iran. Yet the crisis is not over. The U.S. has been forced to retreat from their tactics of desperate assassinations and warmongering, but the Trump administration, which already has over 1,000 different sanctions against Iran, announced that it would increase its economic war on Iran with even tougher sanctions against 17 of Iran’s major industries.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted unanimously to demand the U.S. and its allies must end their occupation of Iraq. In response, the Trump administration has threatened to end Iraq’s access to their own central bank funds, as well as imposing new sanctions on Iraq, if the Iraqis continue to push to end the U.S. military’s colonial occupation.

U.S. sanctions are an act of imperialist war and genocide. Sanctions against Iraq in the 90s killed over 500,000 children. Its time to build the movement to end U.S. imposed sanctions.

On March 13-15, actions across the world will demand the U.S. end its policy of economic terrorism for empire immediately.

Let us know if you are planning an action in your city:

List your event for the International Days of Action against Sanctions and Economic War

Endorse the March 13-15 Call to Action

Join in the organizing against U.S. wars and sanctions, find resources for mobilizing, and learn more about the impact of U.S. imposed sanctions at sanctionskill.orgOver 1000 organizations and individuals have already endorsed the campaign!

 

