55+ actions planned Jan 25: No war or sanctions on Iran! U.S. Out of Iraq!

People’s mobilizations around the world have helped defeat Trump’s escalation plans against Iran. Yet the crisis is not over. The U.S. has been forced to retreat from their tactics of desperate assassinations and warmongering, but the Trump administration, which already has over 1,000 different sanctions against Iran, announced that it would increase its economic war on Iran with even tougher sanctions against 17 of Iran’s major industries.
On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted unanimously to demand the U.S. and its allies must end their occupation of Iraq. In response, the Trump administration has threatened to end Iraq’s access to their own central bank funds, as well as imposing new sanctions on Iraq, if the Iraqis continue to push to end the U.S. military’s colonial occupation.