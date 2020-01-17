NYC: SATURDAY at the Women’s March: Raise impact of US sanctions on women

Join us at the Women’s March:

Raise impact of U.S. sanctions on women

U.S. Sanctions Kill Women in 39 Countries – 1/3 of the World

Saturday, Jan 18
11am at Foley Square

(Contingent will gather at Worth and Centre Streets)

Join with the Campaign against Sanctions and Economic War (SanctionsKill) this Saturday at Foley Square  as we raise the impact of US imposed sanctions on women in 1/3 of the world.

The fourth Women’s March across the country comes in the midst of new wars crises.

When the Campaign against Sanctions and Economic War met Saturday, Jan 4 we decided to take our campaign to the Women’s Marches in NYC this Saturday to raise the destructive impact of US wars, especially on women.

We plan to be at Foley Square on Saturday, Jan 18 at 11am with signs and flyers. Join us and help outreach to thousands of women. Look for our signs.

We will also have signs demanding freedom for imprisoned Palestinian leader Khalida Jarrar, member of the Palestinian Parliament and all Palestinian prisoners.

If you are attending the rally in Columbus Circle please pick up flyers or signs on Friday afternoon or on Saturday Morning at 10am.

See you at our next meeting of the Campaign against Sanctions and Economic War Saturday, Feb 1, 2pm at the Solidarity Center (147 w 24th St, 2nd Floor)

 

 

Saturday, January 25th

Join the Global Day of Protest:

No war on Iran!

80+ actions called, 190+ organizations endorsing

 

 

While the U.S. has declined for now to carry out further military strikes against Iran, the imposition of even harsher U.S. sanctions is an economic war that will claim the lives of thousands of Iranians.

Don’t see an Jan 25 action in your city? Check back for updates, or organize an action yourself:

Endorse the Global Day of Protest or list an action you are organizing!

International Days of Action Against Sanctions and Economic War
March 13 – 15, 2020:

People’s mobilizations around the world have helped defeat Trump’s escalation plans against Iran. Yet the crisis is not over. The U.S. has been forced to retreat from their tactics of desperate assassinations and warmongering, but the Trump administration, which already has over 1,000 different sanctions against Iran, announced that it would increase its economic war on Iran with even tougher sanctions against 17 of Iran’s major industries.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted unanimously to demand the U.S. and its allies must end their occupation of Iraq. In response, the Trump administration has threatened to end Iraq’s access to their own central bank funds, as well as imposing new sanctions on Iraq, if the Iraqis continue to push to end the U.S. military’s colonial occupation.

U.S. sanctions are an act of imperialist war and genocide. Sanctions against Iraq in the 90s killed over 500,000 children. Its time to build the movement to end U.S. imposed sanctions.

On March 13-15, actions across the world will demand the U.S. end its policy of economic terrorism for empire immediately.

Let us know if you are planning an action in your city:

List your event for the International Days of Action against Sanctions and Economic War

Endorse the March 13-15 Call to Action

Join in the organizing against U.S. wars and sanctions, find resources for mobilizing, and learn more about the impact of U.S. imposed sanctions at sanctionskill.orgOver 1000 organizations and individuals have already endorsed the campaign!

 

