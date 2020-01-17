NYC: SATURDAY at the Women’s March: Raise impact of US sanctions on women

|
Join with the Campaign against Sanctions and Economic War (SanctionsKill) this Saturday at Foley Square as we raise the impact of US imposed sanctions on women in 1/3 of the world.
The fourth Women’s March across the country comes in the midst of new wars crises.
When the Campaign against Sanctions and Economic War met Saturday, Jan 4 we decided to take our campaign to the Women’s Marches in NYC this Saturday to raise the destructive impact of US wars, especially on women.
We plan to be at Foley Square on Saturday, Jan 18 at 11am with signs and flyers. Join us and help outreach to thousands of women. Look for our signs.
We will also have signs demanding freedom for imprisoned Palestinian leader Khalida Jarrar, member of the Palestinian Parliament and all Palestinian prisoners.
If you are attending the rally in Columbus Circle please pick up flyers or signs on Friday afternoon or on Saturday Morning at 10am.
See you at our next meeting of the Campaign against Sanctions and Economic War Saturday, Feb 1, 2pm at the Solidarity Center (147 w 24th St, 2nd Floor)