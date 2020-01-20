MOVE 9 member welcomed home

By Joe Piette

January 19, 202

Philadelphia

Very early in the morning of Jan. 18, three carloads of supporters made the two-hour trip from Philadelphia to SCI Dallas, near Wilkes Barre, Pa., to bring MOVE 9 member Delbert Africa home from prison. They waited from 8:15 until 9:30, when Delbert was finally released — after 41 years in prison for a crime that none of the MOVE 9 had committed.

On his arrival in West Philadelphia, he was warmly welcomed by other MOVE 9 members, MOVE organizers and community activists, including members of Workers World Party, Food Not Bombs-Solidarity, Mobilization4Mumia, REAL Justice and others. One more MOVE 9 member still remains in prison: Chuck Africa.

When the afternoon gathering came to a close, participants chanted: “Free Chuck Africa! Free Mumia Abu-Jamal! Free Imam Jamil Al-Amin! Free ’em all!” All are political prisoners still in jail.

A press conference is scheduled for Jan. 21, at Philadelphia’s Kingsessing Library, 1201 South 51st St. at 2 p.m.

(Photo: Joe Piette)