Jan. 25 — Global Day of Protest — No war on Iran!

January 20, 2020

When President Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in early January, tens of thousands of people protested in over 80 cities across 38 U.S. states. While Trump has since stepped back from pushing all-out war in Iraq and Iran, he has issued executive orders increasing deadly sanctions against the people of Iran. The Pentagon is also refusing to comply with the decision of the Iraqi Parliament for the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

The danger of war is far from over and the need for a much larger anti-war movement is clear. U.S. aggression against Iran and continued occupation of Iraq still threaten another disastrous, bloody war.

On Jan. 25, actions will take place around the world to oppose a new war in the Middle East. Organizers are encouraging all those opposed to war to turn up and speak out. Actions are already scheduled in over 70 U.S. cities and in a dozen other countries. A list of scheduled mobilizations can be found here and here.

Initiators for this call include the International Action Center, Answer Coalition, CODEPINK, Popular Resistance, Black Alliance for Peace, National Iranian-American Council, Veterans for Peace, U.S. Labor Against the War, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, United National Anti-War Coalition, Pastors for Peace/Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization, International Workers Solidarity Network, FIRE (Fight for Im/migrants and Refugees Everywhere), Alliance for Global Justice, December 12th Movement, World Beyond War, People’s Opposition to War, Imperialism, and Racism, Dorothy Day Catholic Worker, Dominican Sisters/ICAN, Nonviolence International, No War on Venezuela, Food Not Bombs and many other anti-war and peace organizations.

For more information, go to tinyurl.com/yx7f7gxx/.