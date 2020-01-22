Wed. Jan 22 Venezuelan Embassy Protectors: Call to Drop the Charges! Jan 24-28: Embassy Protectors East Coast Tour

Jan 24-28
Venezuelan Embassy Protectors East Coast Tour:

 

Greet the courageous defendants in NYC, Highland Park NJ, New Haven CT, Philadelphia PA

The four Venezuela Embassy Protectors facing federal charges are speaking January 24-28 about the collective action they took, the charges they are facing and what is happening now in Venezuela. Journalist Max Blumenthal will join them at the NYC program.

These solidarity events are free and open to the public.

Donations to support their legal defense will be requested.

Friday, January 24 – New York, NY
7:00 pm at the People’s Forum 320 West 37th St.

Saturday, January 25 – Highland Park, NJ
7:00 pm at the Reformed Church 19-21 South 2nd Ave.

Sunday, January 26 – Princeton, NJ
217 Nassau Street

Monday, January 27 – New Haven, CT
5:30 pm at the NH Free Public Library, 133 Elm St.

Tuesday, January 28 – Philadelphia, PA
6:30 pm at 801 South 48th St.

The Embassy Protectors have a pretrial hearing on January 29 and their trial begins on February 11 in Washington, DC at the Federal Courthouse at 333 Constitution Ave., NW. Supporters are encouraged to attend.

Call-In Day Wednesday, January 22

Call: Prosecutor Sara Rosborough at 202-252-6837

Tell the Prosecutor:

“I (state your name) request that you drop all charges against the four Venezuelan Embassy Protectors: Kevin Zeese, Margaret Flowers, Adrienne Pine and David Paul. The four did not violate any U.S. or international law during their 37-day stay in the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC. Their stay in the Venezuelan Embassy building was with full permission of the legitimate, elected Government of Venezuela, as recognized by the United Nations and its Charter.

I believe it is the United States government that has violated the UN Charter by unlawfully raiding and transferring the control of the Venezuelan Embassy to an unauthorized opposition group in Venezuela that has little support among the people of that country.

I don’t think that the charge of ‘interfering with the protective functions of the state’ can be legitimately applied to this case, and if abusively applied, it will open the door to any foreign government or entity to do the same with the United States diplomatic premises anywhere in the world.”

If you get a recording, be sure to leave a message.

Embassy Protector activists spent 37 days protecting international law and peace within the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, D.C. They are currently facing bogus federal charges brought by the Trump administration that, if convicted, would mean up to one year in prison and $100,000 fines each.

In order to keep the DC embassy from being illegally taken over by right-wing coup supporters, the Embassy Protectors entered the Embassy with permission of the Venezuelan government, who handed them the keys, and remained there and refused to leave.

For 37 days, the Venezuelan embassy in DC and the protectors inside were under siege by local and federal police and right-wing Venezuelan mobs who surrounded the embassy, used strobe lights and air horns throughout the night, tried breaking down the door, violently attacked Embassy Protection Collective solidarity activists outside the embassy, and even blocking supporters from bringing food and water to the activists inside. Despite all this, the Embassy Protectors refused to concede the Embassy to the right-wing, U.S backed forces. Now the Embassy Protectors face trumped by charges for defending Venezuelan sovereignty and self-determination.

Solidarity with the Venezuelan Embassy Protectors! Drop the trumped up charges!

Embassy Protectors Defense Committee

Email: admin@DefendEmbassyProtectors. org
Web Site: DefendEmbassyProtectors.org

 

