Wed. Jan 22 Venezuelan Embassy Protectors: Call to Drop the Charges! Jan 24-28: Embassy Protectors East Coast Tour

The four Venezuela Embassy Protectors facing federal charges are speaking January 24-28 about the collective action they took, the charges they are facing and what is happening now in Venezuela. Journalist Max Blumenthal will join them at the NYC program.
These solidarity events are free and open to the public.
Donations to support their legal defense will be requested.
Friday, January 24 – New York, NY
7:00 pm at the People’s Forum 320 West 37th St.
Saturday, January 25 – Highland Park, NJ
7:00 pm at the Reformed Church 19-21 South 2nd Ave.
Sunday, January 26 – Princeton, NJ
217 Nassau Street
Monday, January 27 – New Haven, CT
5:30 pm at the NH Free Public Library, 133 Elm St.
Tuesday, January 28 – Philadelphia, PA
6:30 pm at 801 South 48th St.
The Embassy Protectors have a pretrial hearing on January 29 and their trial begins on February 11 in Washington, DC at the Federal Courthouse at 333 Constitution Ave., NW. Supporters are encouraged to attend.