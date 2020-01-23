Jan. 25 Global Day of Protest: No War on Iran! List of Actions and Endorsers

Jan. 25 Global Day of Protest:

No War on Iran!

Growing list of 181+ actions and 190+ endorsing organizations below.

Click here to endorse the Global Day of Protest or to list an action you are organizing

U.S. aggression against Iran threatens to begin yet another disastrous, bloody war. The U.S. has declined for now to carry out further military strikes against Iran, but the imposition of even harsher U.S. imposed sanctions is an economic war that will claim the lives of thousands of Iranians. The people of the world must fight back and demand: No war on Iran! U.S. out of Iraq!

On Saturday, January 25, actions across the world will oppose a new war in West Asia. Now is the time for all those opposed to war to speak up. Please join us.

Initiators/Endorsers of this call include:

International Action Center, ANSWER Coalition, CODEPINK, Popular Resistance, Black Alliance for Peace, National Iranian-American Council (NIAC), Veterans For Peace, US Labor Against the War (USLAW), Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF), United National Anti-War Coalition (UNAC), Pastors for Peace/Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization (IFCO), International Workers Solidarity Network, United For Peace and Justice, FIRE (Fight for Im/migrants and Refugees Everywhere), Alliance For Global Justice (AFGJ), December 12th Movement, World Beyond War, Peoples Opposition to War Imperialism and Racism (POWIR), Dorothy Day Catholic Worker, Dominican Sisters/ICAN, Nonviolence International, No War on Venezuela, Food Not Bombs, Jewish Voice for Peace, DSA Anti-Imperialism Network, NuclearBan.US, Roots Action, MADRE, US Peace Council and many more (see full list below)

