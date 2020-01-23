Jan. 25 Global Day of Protest: No War on Iran! List of Actions and Endorsers

Jan. 25 Global Day of Protest:
No War on Iran!
Growing list of 181+ actions and 190+ endorsing organizations below.
Click here to endorse the Global Day of Protest or to list an action you are organizing
U.S. aggression against Iran threatens to begin yet another disastrous, bloody war. The U.S. has declined for now to carry out further military strikes against Iran, but the imposition of even harsher U.S. imposed sanctions is an economic war that will claim the lives of thousands of Iranians. The people of the world must fight back and demand: No war on Iran! U.S. out of Iraq!
On Saturday, January 25, actions across the world will oppose a new war in West Asia. Now is the time for all those opposed to war to speak up. Please join us.
Initiators/Endorsers of this call include:
International Action Center, ANSWER Coalition, CODEPINK, Popular Resistance, Black Alliance for Peace, National Iranian-American Council (NIAC), Veterans For Peace, US Labor Against the War (USLAW), Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF), United National Anti-War Coalition (UNAC), Pastors for Peace/Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization (IFCO), International Workers Solidarity Network, United For Peace and Justice, FIRE (Fight for Im/migrants and Refugees Everywhere), Alliance For Global Justice (AFGJ), December 12th Movement, World Beyond War, Peoples Opposition to War Imperialism and Racism (POWIR), Dorothy Day Catholic Worker, Dominican Sisters/ICAN, Nonviolence International, No War on Venezuela, Food Not Bombs, Jewish Voice for Peace, DSA Anti-Imperialism Network, NuclearBan.US, Roots Action, MADRE, US Peace Council and many more (see full list below)
Join a protest organized in your city:
Don’t see an action in your city? Check back here for updates, or organize an action yourself!
- Washington D.C.
12 Noon at The White House
RSVP here!
Alabama
-
- Huntsville, AL
10:00am at Whitesburg Dr SE and Airport Rd SW
RSVP here!
- Mobile, AL
10:00am at Mobile Government Plaza
RSVP here!
Arizona
- Tucson, AZ
4:30pm at Speedway and Euclid intersection
RSVP here!
Arkansas
- Jonesboro, AK
3:30pm at Craighead County Courthouse
RSVP here!
- Fayetteville, AK
1:00pm at Dickson Street
RSVP here!
California
• Bakersfield, CA
11 AM, Liberty Bell corner of Truxtun & Chester
• Davis, CA
11:00am at 5th and B st.
RSVP here!
• Fresno, CA
3:00pm at N Van Ness Ave & E Olive Ave
RSVP here!
• Laguna Hills, CA
4:00pm at 24001 Avenida de Carlotta
• Lancaster, CA
11:30am at starting at Congresswoman Hill’s office and marching to Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park
RSVP here!
- Los Angeles, CA
1:00pm at Los Angeles City Hall
RSVP here!
- San Diego, CA
2:00pm 6th Ave overpass of I5, downtown
RSVP here!
- San Francisco, CA
12 Noon at Powell + Market Street
RSVP here!
- Santa Rosa, CA
12 Noon at Old Courthouse Square
RSVP here!
- Santa Cruz, CA
4:00pm at Santa Cruz Town Clock Water and Front Street
RSVP here!
- Torrance, CA
10:00am at Charles H. Wilson Park
RSVP here!
West Los Angeles, CA
12 PM, West LA Federal Building
Colorado
- Denver, CO
2:00pm at Colorado State Capitol
RSVP here!
Connecticut
- Avon, CT
12 PM at 300 Capitol Avenue
- Guilford CT
11am at corner of Whitfield and Boston Streets
-
- New Haven, CT
12 Noon at Church & Chapel St
RSVP here!
- New Haven, CT
11am in front of New Haven City Hall
- Hartford, CT
12 Noon at 300 Capitol Avenue
RSVP here!
Florida
- Tampa, FL
1:00pm at Lykes Gaslight Square Park
RSVP here!
- Fort Myers, FL
12 Noon at EPEC – Environmental and Peace Education Center
RSVP here!
- Fort Pierce, FL
10 am at EPEC – Library at 101 Melody Ln.
Will be in front of the Saturday morning Farmer Market by the river.
- Port Richey, FL
11:00am at Intersection of US 19 and Ridge Road
RSVP here!
- Brooksville, FL
10:00am at US 19 and Spring Hill Drive at the waterfall
RSVP here!
- New Smyrna Beach, FL
11:00am at 1798 State Road 44 This will be a ‘honk and wave’ — not a rally. Bring signs. Bring friends.
RSVP here!
- Fort Lauderdale, FL
4pm at 299 E Broward Blvd # 310
Georgia
- Atlanta, GA
12 Noon at Piedmont Park
RSVP here! Illinois
Hawaii
Illinois
- Chicago, IL
12 Noon at Wacker and Wabash
RSVP here!
Indiana
- Michigan City, IN
3:00pm at 100 E Michigan Blvd
RSVP here!
- Goshen, IN
3:00pm at Elkhart County Courthouse
RSVP here!
- Muncie, IN
12 Noon at Delaware County County Building
RSVP here!
- Terre Haute, IN
1 PM at Vigo County Courthouse, 33 S 3rd St
Kansas
Kentucky
- Louisville, KY
Noon at the corner of Bardstown Rd and Douglass Loop
Louisiana
- Covington, LA
10:00am at St. Tammany Justice Center
RSVP here!
- New Orleans, LA
2:00pm at Duncan Park. City Hall Plaza
RSVP here!
Maine
- Portland, ME
12 Noon at Monument Square
RSVP here!
- Belfast, ME
Noon at Resistance Square Corner High & Miller Streets
Massachusetts
- Boston, MA
1:00pm at Massachusetts State House
RSVP here!
- Dorchester, MA
11:45 pm at South Bay Shopping Center, meet at Bank of America
Michigan
- Ann Arbor, MI
12 Noon at Federal Building
RSVP here!
- Traverse City, MI
1 PM at Traverse City Open Space, Grandview Parkway & Union St
- Monroe, MI
1 PM Custer Statue (Corner of W. Elm Ave. and Monroe Street)
Minnesota
• Ely, MN
2:20pm at Downtown Ely, MN
- Minneapolis MN
1:00pm at Nicollet Ave & Lake Street
RSVP here!
Mississippi
- Jackson, MS
11:45am at Smith Wills Park
RSVP here!
- Hattiesburg, MS
11:30am at Forrest County Courthouse
RSVP here!
Missouri
Kansas City, MO
12 PM, J.C. Nichols Fountain
Saint Louis, MO
Details TBA
Nevada
- Reno, NV
3:00pm at the Reno Believe sign
RSVP here!
- Las Vegas, NV
10:00am at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas
RSVP here!
New Hampshire
- Manchester, NH
12 Noon at Veterans Memorial Park, Manchester
RSVP here!
- Keene, NH
10:00am at Central Square
RSVP here!
- Hanover
12 PM, Dartmouth College Green
New Jersey
- Jersey City, NJ
Noon at Jackie Robinson Statue at Journal Square PATH Station
New Mexico
- Albuquerque, NM
2:00pm at Kirtland Air Force Base (intersection of Gibson & San Mateo)
RSVP here!
- Taos, NM
12 Noon at 102 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte A
RSVP here!
- Taos, NM
12 PM, World CupICAN
- Las Vegas, NM
1:00pm at Old Town Plaza gazebo
- Peñasco, NM
12 PM, The “T” – the intersection of State Road 76 and State Road 75
New York
- New York City, NY
12 Noon at Columbus Circle
RSVP here!
- Albany, NY
11 am at Townsend Park
RSVP here!
- Geneva, NY
5:00pm at Geneva Armory, 300 South Main Street
RSVP here!
- Buffalo, NY
12 Noon at NFTA Special Events Station (Main & Perry)
RSVP here!
- Patchogue, NY
6:00pm at Lee Zeldins office
RSVP here!
- Geneseo, NY
12 Noon at South end of Main St., where Main St. meets 20A
RSVP here!
- Potsdam, NY
11:00am at Potsdam Post Office
RSVP here!
- Ithaca, NY
3:00pm at Bernie Milton Pavilion
RSVP here!
- Coram NY
12:30pm Resistance Corner, 5145 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson Station, NY
- Binghamton, NY
12 PM, Broome County Court House Lawn
- Binghamton, NY
12 PM United Presbyterian Church
North Carolina
Asheville, NC
1 PM, Vance Monument
Hendersonville, NC
Details TBA
Raleigh, NC
Details TBA
Ohio
- Kent, OH
4pm at Corner of Main & Franklin, Downtown Kent
Oklahoma
- Oklahoma City, OK
2:00pm at 1015 N Broadway Ave
RSVP here!
Oregon
• Portland, OR
2:30 pm
RSVP here!
- Coos Bay, OR
12 Noon at Coos Bay Boardwalk
RSVP here!
- Bend, OR
11:30 AM, Bend Peacecorner, Greenwood Avenue and Wall Street
2 PM, Benton County Courthouse
Pennsylvania
- Pittsburgh PA
12 Noon at Intersection of E. Liberty Blvd and N. Highland Ave
RSVP here!
- Philadelphia, PA
12:00 p.m. at City Hall (15th and Market)
RSVP here!
- State College, PA
12 Noon at Allen St. Gates
RSVP here!
- West Chester, PA
12 Noon at Old Chester County Courthouse
- Beaver, PA
12 Noon at Beaver County Courthouse
RSVP here!
- Allentown, PA
2:00pm at Soldiers and Sailors Monument
RSVP here!
- Lewisburg, PA
Noon-1pm at 3rd & Market Streets
Rhode Island
Providence, RI
1 PM, Rhode Island State House
South Carolina
- Columbia, SC
1:00pm at South Carolina State House
RSVP here!
- Greenville, SC
12:00pm at Malcolm X Center – WMXP/95,5 Community Radio
Day long anti-war programming
Tennessee
- Nashville, TN
1:00pm at Bicentennial Mall State Park
RSVP here!
Texas
- Dallas, TX
2:00pm at The Grassy Knoll
RSVP here!
- Houston, TX
3:00pm at the Corner of Montrose & Westheimer
RSVP here!
- San Antonio, TX
2:00pm at Lackland AFB Visitor Center- W Military Dr and Luke blvd.
RSVP here!
- Austin, TX
4:30pm at Texas Capital 1100 Congress Ave
RSVP here!
Utah
- Salt Lake City, UT
12 Noon at Wallace Bennett Federal Building
RSVP here!
- Cedar City, UT
12 Noon at Southern Utah University
RSVP here!
Virginia
- Blacksburg VA
12 Noon at Henderson Lawn Virginia Tech Campus
RSVP here!
• Richmond VA
12pm – 1pm
Wisconsin
- Madison, WI
12 Noon at Wisconsin State Capitol
RSVP here!
- Milwaukee, WI
12 Noon at 2323 N Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr
RSVP here!
Washington
- Bellingham, WA
2pm at Magnolia and Cornwall, Federal Building
- Tacoma, WA
1:00pm at 11401 Steele St S. Lakewood Wa
RSVP here!
- Poulsbo, WA
11:00am at the Corner of HWY 305 and Bond RDRSVP here!
- Ocean Shores, WA12:30pmat Ocean Shores Convention Center
RSVP here!
- Tacoma, WA
1 PM at 11401 Steel St S. Lakewood
West Virginia
- Beckley, WV
1:00pm at Word Park
RSVP here!
- Huntington, WV
1:00pm at 900 block of 3rd Ave
Wisconsin
Madison, WI
12 PM State Capitol
Milwaukee, WI
12 PM, 2323 N Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr
INTERNATIONAL
CANADA
- Brampton, Ontario
Details TBA
- Castlegar, British Columbia
1:00pm at Castlegar United Church
RSVP here!
- Montreal, Quebec
1 PM, Norman Bethune
- Toronto, Ontario
12 Noon at US Consulate 360 University Avenue
- RSVP here!
- Waterloo, Ontario
2:00pm at Waterloo Public Square
RSVP here!
- Hamilton, Ontario
1:00pm at Federal Building, 55 Bay Street North
RSVP here!
- Vancouver
2:00pm at Vancouver Art Gallery Plaza
RSVP here!
- Red Deer, Alberta
3:00pm at Red Deer City Hall
RSVP here!
- Lethbridge, Alberta
1:00pm at University of Lethbridge/Lethbridge City Hall
RSVP here!
- Penticton
2:00pm at Nanaimo Square
RSVP here!
- Prince Edward Island
1:00pm at COLES BUILDING, RICHMOND STREET, CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI
- Regina, Saskatchewan
12:00pm at Regina City Hall (2476 Victoria Ave)
- Ottawa, ON
2pm at the US Embassy (490 Sussex Drive)
ARMENIA
- Yerevan
4:00pm at Republic Square
AUSTRALIA
- 1:00pm on the steps of state Library
CICD/CND will join with other peace groups for the International Day of Protest – No War on Iran
BANGLADESH
- Dhaka, Bangladesh
11am in front of the National Press Club
COSTA RICA
San Jose
11 AM, US Embassy
DENMARK
Copenhagen, Sjaelland
Details TBA
FRANCE
- Paris
2:00pm at Fontaine des Innocents, Paris (Metro Les Halles)
GERMANY
- Berlin
2:00pm at Berlin 10117 Pariser Platz Brandenburger Tor
RSVP here!
- Fürth
11:00am at DreiHerrenBrunnen, Schwabacher Str.
- RSVP here!
EGYPT
INDIA
-
- Kolkata
4 pm. Will march from city centre towards US Consulate
- Protest Demonstration in Kolkata and possibly in other Metropolitan Cities
INDONESIA
- Jakarta, Indonesia
10:30am at Central Jakarta at University of Christian Indonesia
ITALY
- Livorno
11 AM, Camp Darby
- 5 PM, Various Locations TB
JAPAN
NEW ZEALAND
- Auckland
12 Noon at Auckland Central
- Wellington
12 Noon at Midland Park
RSVP here!
PHILIPPINES
- Baguio City
5:00pm at Candles for Peace, Cordillera Peoples Alliance
POLAND
- Torun
5:00pm at Pomnik Mikołaja Kopernika
RSVP here!
SLOVENIA, EU
- Ljubljan
3 PM, Congress Square
SPAIN
UGANDA
UNITED KINGDOM
- Norwich
12:00pm at Norwich City Hall steps
- Colwyn Bay, North Wales UK
2pm at Mostyn Street, Llandudno
VENEZUELA
Caracas
10 AM, Plaza Bolívar de Caracas
Puerto La Cruz, Anzoátegui
Time TBA, Paseo la Cruz y el Mar
Full list of endorsing organizations:
International Action Center, ANSWER Coalition, CODEPINK, National Iranian-American Council, Dorothy Day Catholic Worker, Dominican Sisters/ICAN, Veterans for Peace, Pastors for Peace/Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization, Black Alliance for Peace, Nonviolence International, US Labor Against the War, Peace Action, United For Peace and Justice, Popular Resistance, United National Antiwar Coalition-UNAC, NuclearBan.US, Association of Roman Catholic Women Priests, World Beyond War, St. Paul Eastside Neighbors for Peace, Alliance for Global Justice, Campaign Against Sanctions and Economic War (Sanctions Kill), Women’s Institute for Freedom of the Press, Workers World Party, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, FIRE (Fight for Im/migrants and Refugees Everywhere) International Workers Solidarity Network, ProximityCuba, No War on Venezuela, SHARE Foundation, December 12th Movement, International Committee for Peace Justice and Dignity, Call to Action on Puerto Rico, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, People’s Opposition to War, Imperialism, and Racism (POWIR), Center for International Policy, Food Not Bombs, Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, Friends of Franz & Ben, Broome County NY Veterans for Peace, Voices for Creative Nonviolence, Baltimore Nonviolence Center, Global Health Partners, Coalition Against U.S. Foreign Military Bases, U.S. Peace Council, Socialist Action, Anti-Militarist Collective, Youth Peace Coalition, Northland Chapter of Grandmothers for Peace, Socialist Unity Party/ Partido de Socialismo Unido, Peoples Power Assembly, Struggle La Lucha, D19: Partido Libre USA- Canada, Show Up! America, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, United States Section, Mobilization Against War & Occupation – MAWO, Community Organizing Center (Middle East Peace Campaign), Peace Action of Staten Island, Solidarity with Kashmir club at Towson University, Rehumanize International, Peace Action New York State, Women Against Military Madness, Defending Rights & Dissent (for identification purposes only), Green New Deal Actions, Casa Maria Catholic Worker and Peace Action Wisconsin, Historians for Peace and Democracy, OMNI Center for Peace Justice & Ecology, Arkansas Nonviolence Alliance, Peace and Justice Committee of Uptown Progressive Action, Peace Action Maine, God’s Creatures Ministry, Antiwar.com, Long Island Alliance for Peaceful Alternatives, Washington Butterfly for Hope, Center for Critical Environmental & Global Literacy (CCEGL), United for Peace and Justice, National Advocacy Center of the Sisters of the Good Shepherd, Congregation of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd, U.S. Provinces, Red Banner Anti-Imperialist Collective, North Alabama Peace Network, Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace, Our Revolution-Corvallis Allies, Women Standing, Rondo2020.org, San Diego County Central Committee of the Peace and Freedom Party of California, Peace Pentagon & Oracle Institute, Pax Christi USA, Ithaca Democratic Socialists of America, Proposition One Campaign for a Nuclear Free Future, Labor for Palestine, Jews for Palestinian Right of Return, Peace Action of San Mateo County, Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility, Peace and Justice Center of Nevada County, DonesxDones. Caladona, Labor United for Class Struggle (LUCS) / LABOR TODAY, Mechanist, Poor People’s Economic Human Rights Campaign, Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice, TLtC Justice & Peace Committee, Green Country Democratic Socialists, Parents Organized for Public Education, Green Party of Allegheny County, Peace and Justice Group of Waldo County–Belfast Maine, Sustainable Ecofriendly, Greater New Haven Peace Council, Interpreters of Cultural Heritages for EU governments, Local Group 139 of Amnesty International, Freedom Socialist Party, Pax Christi Metro New York, SouthCoast Green-Rainbow Party Chapter, Beyond Nuclear, Massachusetts Peace Action, P.A.R.C. (Politics Art Roots Culture), Women for Justice, Beyond Nuclear, Living Earth, Irish Antiwar Movement, Maryland United for Peace and Justice, Independent Jewish Voices Canada, WILPF Italy (Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom), Green Party of Delaware County Pennsylvania, 360 MEDIA CONSULTING, Fellowship of Reconciliation USA, Science for Peace, Women Against War, School of Americas Watch, June 15 NY Committee for Reunification of Korea, Racine Coalition for Peace and Justice, South Florida Labor Community Alliance, All-African People’s Revolutionary Party (GC), End Solitary Santa Cruz, New Abolitionist Movement, MLK Coalition of Greater Los Angeles, CEIMSA.org, Houston Peace and Justice Center, enduswars.org, Presbyterian Peace Fellowship, Peoples Video Network, US Citizens Against War (Florence), Galway Alliance Against War, Socialist Viewpoint Magazine, Center for Global Justice, Topanga Peace Alliance, Progressive Democrats of America, Lutherans for Justice in the Holy Land, Georgia Peace and Justice Coalition, Rensselaer Community Action, The Peoples Initiative Foundation, San Diego Central Committee of the Peace and Freedom, Australia Solidarity with Latin America, Peace Pentagon & Oracle Institute, Canada Palestine Support Network (CanPalNet), Hands Of Syria (Australia), Peace Justice Sustainability NOW, St. Pete for Peace, ILPS Ottowa, Maine War Tax Resistance Resource Center, LA Jews for Peace, Xochipilli Latino Men’s Circle, Workers’ Voice / La Voz de los Trabajadores LIT-CI, New Orleans Workers Group, Who is Boeing Bombing- Seattle, Chicago Anti-War Coalition (CAWC), Ann Arbor Coalition Against the War, Conwy County Peace Group, New Jersey Peace Action, Left Ecological Forum, Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space, World Can’t Wait, Peace Action Maine, Frente Antiimperialista Internacionalista, KSUnited, Spirit of Eureka, Faculty of Peace Organisation, Merdeka West Papua Support Network, Women Working Group (WWG), Guilford Peace Alliance, Union for Street Solidarity, Indian Origin Urdu Speaking Minority Council Bangladesh, Reality of Aid – Asia Pacific, Military Families Speak Out, Maiz – San Jose, International League of People’s Struggle – Commission on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, Mobilization Against War & Occupation (MAWO), Ourchild, Portage Peace, Green Party of Sonoma County, Coalition Against Nukes, North Country Peace Group, Regina Peace Council, Buffalo Anti War Coalition, Laguna Woods Resist, International Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self-Determination and Liberation (International IPMSDL), US Peace Council
