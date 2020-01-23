NYC: Sat Jan 25: NO WAR ON IRAN demo/Thur Jan 23: Organizing meeting for Iran demo

Thursday, Jan 23

Organizing meeting for Saturday Iran demo

7pm at the Solidarity Center (147 w 24th St, 2nd Floor)
Join us Thursday to prepare and organize for Saturday’s ‘No War on Iran’ demo!

We’ll also learn about the context and background of the 1979 Revolution in Iran, which U.S. imperialism has tried for decades to undermine and overthrow.

Meeting sponsored by Workers World Party

On Saturday, Janaury 25, people across the globle will come out to demand:

No War on Iran!

View the growing list of over 180 actions around the world here

U.S. aggression against Iran threatens to begin yet another disastrous, bloody war. The U.S. has declined for now to carry out further military strikes against Iran, but the imposition of even harsher U.S. imposed sanctions is an economic war that will claim the lives of thousands of Iranians. The people of the world must fight back and demand: No war on Iran! U.S. out of Iraq!

Initiators/Endorsers of this call include:

International Action Center, ANSWER Coalition, CODEPINK, Popular Resistance, Black Alliance for Peace, US Peace Council, National Iranian-American Council (NIAC), Veterans For Peace, US Labor Against the War (USLAW), Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF), United National Anti-War Coalition (UNAC), Pastors for Peace/Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization (IFCO), International Workers Solidarity Network, United For Peace and Justice, FIRE (Fight for Im/migrants and Refugees Everywhere), Alliance For Global Justice (AFGJ), December 12th Movement, World Beyond War, Peoples Opposition to War Imperialism and Racism (POWIR), Dorothy Day Catholic Worker, Dominican Sisters/ICAN, Nonviolence International, No War on Venezuela, Food Not Bombs, Jewish Voice for Peace, DSA Anti-Imperialism Network, NuclearBan.US, Roots Action, MADRE and many more

View the growing list of 190+ endorsing organizations here

