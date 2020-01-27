NYC: Protest for MTA Accessibility & Justice for Malaysia Goodson, Tues 9 AM

MTA: PUT IT IN WRITING:

Sign a Legally Binding Agreement to

Install Elevators in the Subway!

PROTEST

ON THE 1-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF

MALAYSIA GOODSON’S DEATH

TUES JANUARY 28, 9:00 AM

60 CENTER STREET

10:00 AM: Pack the court!



Join the family of Malaysia Goodson and disability rights activists to demand 100% accessibility in New York City subways.

January 28 is the next hearing of the lawsuit demanding that the MTA put elevators in the subway.

It’s also the one-year anniversary of the death of Malaysia Goodson, the young African-American mother who fell to her death down the subway stairs while carrying her baby and a stroller.

That station has no elevators. Goodson did what so many NYC parents are forced to do: struggle up and down the subway stairs with a child and stroller — and hope for the best.

MTA officials never contacted Goodson’s family to offer condolences or any compensation. And in the meantime, they are paying a high-priced legal team to fight the lawsuit demanding elevators, rather than simply settle with a plan to make the subways accessible for everyone.

This has been the demand from disability rights activists. But today we have only an announcement by the MTA that it will install more elevators.

However, if the MTA doesn’t sign a legally binding agreement to enforce this small step–it would still leave 60% of the subway inaccessible–the plan could end up being another unfunded promise.Already the MTA is implementing cutbacks throughout the system: essential EMTs are being reduced by 2/3; bus lines are being eliminated in Queens; cleaning and heating of cars are being cut back.The list of drastic service reductions is long, dating back to the 2010 elimination of station booths. With all this we can’t trust that the MTA will claim it is too “cash-strapped” to install elevators without a signed, court-enforceable agreement.In the meantime, the Trump regime has withheld federal transportation money but made sure the Pentagon has $780 billion a year to fight wars nobody wants.

Join us January 28 with a courthouse protest demanding the

MTA “put it in writing!””