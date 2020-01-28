NYC: PRIMERO DE MAYO/May Day! Jueves 30 de enero/Thur Jan 30: REUNIÓN ORGANIZADORA/Planning Meeting

|
On January 1st, Governor Cuomo heartlessly vetoed the SWEAT bill, showing he would rather aid and abet criminal bosses who refuse to follow the labor law, than workers. The SWEAT bill gives critically needed tools to workers and the Department of Labor to stop bosses from transferring and hiding their assets and leaving workers who courageously stand up to wage theft with nothing. He undermines businesses that comply with the law and promotes criminal ones. Under his leadership, wage theft has ballooned to $1 billion each year. That is $1 billion of workers’ sweat!
With his veto, Governor Cuomo shows he is an accomplice to wage theft and thus a criminal himself. How can we have a criminal in office, one who protects the few over the interests of many?
Let’s demand Governor Cuomo right his wrong and support the SWEAT bill, A9008!