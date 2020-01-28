NYC: PRIMERO DE MAYO/May Day! Jueves 30 de enero/Thur Jan 30: REUNIÓN ORGANIZADORA/Planning Meeting

Jueves 30 de enero/Thursday Jan 30:

REUNIÓN ORGANIZADORA DEL PRIMERO DE MAYO
May Day Planning Meeting

Jueves/Thursday @ 6:30pm
Solidarity Center (147 w 24th St, 2nd Floor Manhattan)

Únase a FIRE (Lucha por In/migrantes y Refugiados en Todas Partes), el Centro de Trabajadores de Lavandería y organizaciones de trabajadores y migrantes a la reunión para hacer planes para el Primero de Mayo de 2020. Desde que Trump asumió el cargo, los ataques contra inmigrantes y refugiados se han vuelto aún más opresivos y extensos. ¡Construyamos el Primero de Mayo para luchar por los derechos de los trabajadores y migrantes con solidaridad y poder popular!

Join FIRE (Fight for Im/migrants and Refugees Everywhere), the Laundry Workers Center, and migrant and workers organizations for an meeting to make plans for May Day 2020. Since Trump took office, attacks on immigrants and refugees have become even more oppressive and widespread. Let’s build May Day to fight back for migrant and workers rights with solidarity and people’s power!

Protest Governor Cuomo: Wage Theft Commander-in-Chief

Thursday, January 30, 12pm
633 3rd Avenue (between 40th and 41st streets)

On January 1st, Governor Cuomo heartlessly vetoed the SWEAT bill, showing he would rather aid and abet criminal bosses who refuse to follow the labor law, than workers. The SWEAT bill gives critically needed tools to workers and the Department of Labor to stop bosses from transferring and hiding their assets and leaving workers who courageously stand up to wage theft with nothing. He undermines businesses that comply with the law and promotes criminal ones. Under his leadership, wage theft has ballooned to $1 billion each year. That is $1 billion of workers’ sweat!

With his veto, Governor Cuomo shows he is an accomplice to wage theft and thus a criminal himself. How can we have a criminal in office, one who protects the few over the interests of many?

Let’s demand Governor Cuomo right his wrong and support the SWEAT bill, A9008!

 

