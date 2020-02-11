NYC: PRIMERO DE MAYO/May Day! Jueves 13 de febrero/Thur Feb 13: REUNIÓN ORGANIZADORA/Planning Meeting

Únase a FIRE (Lucha por In/migrantes y Refugiados en Todas Partes), el Centro de Trabajadores de Lavandería y organizaciones de trabajadores y migrantes a la reunión para hacer planes para el Primero de Mayo de 2020. Desde que Trump asumió el cargo, los ataques contra inmigrantes y refugiados se han vuelto aún más opresivos y extensos. ¡Construyamos el Primero de Mayo para luchar por los derechos de los trabajadores y migrantes con solidaridad y poder popular!

Join FIRE (Fight for Im/migrants and Refugees Everywhere), the Laundry Workers Center, and migrant and workers organizations for an meeting to make plans for May Day 2020. Since Trump took office, attacks on immigrants and refugees have become even more oppressive and widespread. Let’s build May Day to fight back for migrant and workers rights with solidarity and people’s power!



This week’s meeting will feature a special presentation from the Coalition of Immokalee Workers.