NYC: Thur Feb 6: Impact of Malcolm X's Legacy on the Global Class Struggle Today Posted in Actions, Indigenous, Labor solidarity, Racism & Oppression Black History Month Forum: The Impact of Malcolm X's legacy on the global class struggle today On the eve of the 55th anniversary of his assassination Thursday, Feb 20 7pm at the Solidarity Center (147 W. 24th St, 2nd Floor) RSVP & Share on Facebook With opening remarks from: Larry Holmes, 1st Secretary Workers World Party Monica Moorehead, Managing Editor Workers World Paper Makasi Motema, People's Power Assemblies NYC Organizer Video footage of Malcolm X Speaking The meeting will also feature a greeting from the Coalition of Immokalee Workers. Dinner before the meeting at 6:30pm for a small donation.