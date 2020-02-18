NYC: Thur Feb 6: Impact of Malcolm X’s Legacy on the Global Class Struggle Today

Black History Month Forum:

 

The Impact of Malcolm X’s legacy on the global class struggle today

On the eve of the 55th anniversary of his assassination

Thursday, Feb 20
7pm at the Solidarity Center (147 W. 24th St, 2nd Floor)

With opening remarks from:

Larry Holmes, 1st Secretary Workers World Party
Monica Moorehead, Managing Editor Workers World Paper
Makasi Motema, People’s Power Assemblies NYC Organizer

Video footage of Malcolm X Speaking

The meeting will also feature a greeting from the Coalition of Immokalee Workers.

Dinner before the meeting at 6:30pm for a small donation.

 

