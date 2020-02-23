NYC: Monday, Feb 24: What the Coronavirus can teach us about China and the U.S.

What the Coronavirus can teach us about China and the U.S.

Feb. 24, 6:30pm
@ The Solidarity Center
147 w 24th St, 2nd Floor

This meeting will take up:
– Escalating U.S. Anti-China Racism
– Building Solidarity with China’s fight against the Covid19 virus
– Learning lessons in a global fight against diseaseSpeakers, all participants in the Feb 21-23 United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC) Conference:
(List subject to change)
Siu Hin Lee
K.J. Noh
Danny Haiphong, recently returned from Xinjiang, China
Sara Flounders
