NYC: Monday, Feb 24: What the Coronavirus can teach us about China and the U.S. Posted in Actions, China, Health, Spotlight What the Coronavirus can teach us about China and the U.S. Feb. 24, 6:30pm @ The Solidarity Center 147 w 24th St, 2nd Floor FB Event This meeting will take up: – Escalating U.S. Anti-China Racism – Building Solidarity with China's fight against the Covid19 virus – Learning lessons in a global fight against diseaseSpeakers, all participants in the Feb 21-23 United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC) Conference: (List subject to change) Siu Hin Lee K.J. Noh Danny Haiphong, recently returned from Xinjiang, China Sara Flounders