NYC: Sat. Feb 29: Why do we need a Revolution? Class & discussion

Posted in Actions, Class struggle

Join us this Saturday for an open class and discussion:

 

We’ll discuss the necessity and potential for a revolution in the United States to build socialism and defeat racism, misogyny, anti-LGBTQ bigotry, xenophobia, ableism and all other forms of oppression.

We’ll talk about the power and working and oppressed people to change the world, and the crucial role of organization in achieving victory against the ruling class. We’ll reference the works on Lenin, Che, Assata and other revolutionaries. No preparation needed beforehand. Come Saturday and join in the discussion!

The coming decade of revolution

Saturday, Feb 29

4pm at the Solidarity Center (147 W. 24th St, 2nd Floor)

RSVP & Share on Facebook

Share

Copyright © 2016 | International Action Center

Share
Share