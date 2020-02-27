Sanctions Events TODAY, Thurs, Feb. 27 & Tue, Mar 3

Final Planning Meeting for International Days of Action Against Sanctions & Economic War: March 13 – 15, 2020 

Tuesday, March 3 at 7pm
@ the Solidarity Center (147 W. 24 St. 2nd Fl, Manhattan)

Join us this Tuesday at the final NYC planning meeting for the International Days of Action against Sanctions and Economic War, imposed by the United States and its junior partners against countries that resist their agendas.

March 3 is also Super Tuesday, when the Democratic Party Presidential Primaries will take place in 14 states.

On Super Tuesday, tweet at candidates with the hashtag #SanctionsKill, asking if they oppose U.S. imposed sanctions on more than 39 countries – 1/3 of the world. 

TODAY
Thursday, Feb 27 at 6:30PM

An Anti-Imperialist Study: What are Sanctions?
Project Reach, 39 Eldridge St, 4th Floor, Manhattan

Organized by The International League of Peoples’ Struggle (ILPS)

As a convener of the Campaign Against Sanctions and Economic War (Sanctions Kill,) the International League of Peoples’ Struggle invites you to a study on sanctions as a build up to the International Days of Action Against Sanctions and Economic War on March 13 – 15, 2020

As an anti-imperialist alliance, the ILPS recognizes imperialism as a global economic system. Within this framework, we must study and understand sanctions as a weapon of US imperialism to assert its global hegemony in the interest of monopoly capital.

Sanctions and militarism are two sides of the same imperialist coin. Recently, Trump announced he would “back down” from Iran in the aftermath of the US assassination of General Soleimani and subsequent global furor. However, the US declared maximum sanctions on the country. The new penalties target Iran’s construction, manufacturing, textiles, mining, steel and iron industries.

US-led sanctions impact 39 countries, totaling to one third of humanity. Sanctions are an imperialist weapon that results in chronic shortages of basic necessities, economic dislocation, chaotic hyperinflation, artificial famines, disease, and poverty. In every country, the poorest and the weakest – infants, children, the chronically ill and the elderly – suffer the worst impact of sanctions.

To learn more on the Sanctions Kill campaign and the International Days of Action Against Sanctions and Economic War, please visit sanctionskill.org and sign on! March with us at the NYC Rally to End US Imposed Sanctions and Economic War or find a mobilization near you.

NYC Action:

Saturday, March 14 at 1pm

Rally to End U.S. Imposed Sanctions and Economic War 

40 Wall Street (Trump Building)

Stop Wall Street’s War on the World!

On March 13-15 actions across the world will condemn U.S. imposed sanctions. Can you organize one in your area?

Click here to submit info for actions you are organizing
Call to Action for International Days of Action Against Sanctions and Economic War March 13 – 15, 2020:
Sanctions Kill!
Sanctions are War!
End Sanctions Now!Sanctions are imposed by the United States and its junior partners against countries that resist their agendas.  They are a weapon of Economic War, resulting in chronic shortages of basic necessities, economic dislocation, chaotic hyperinflation, artificial famines, disease, and poverty.  In every country, the poorest and the weakest – infants, children, the chronically ill and the elderly – suffer the worst impact of sanctions.US imposed sanctions, violate international law and are a tool of regime change. They impact a third of humanity in 39 countries.  They are a crime against humanity used, like military intervention, to topple popular governments and movements.   They provide economic and military support to pro-US right-wing forces.The US economic dominance and its +800 military bases worldwide demands all other countries participate in acts of economic strangulation.  They must end all normal trade relations, otherwise they risk having Wall Street’s guns pointed at them.  The banks and financial institutions that are responsible for the devastation of our communities at home drive the plunder of countries abroad.Many organizations have been fighting Sanctions and Economic War for some time.  NOW is an opportunity to combine efforts to raise consciousness on this crucial issue.This broad campaign will include protests and demonstrations, lobbying, petition drives and all forms of educational efforts.

As an initial step for this campaign we encourage mobilizations and educational efforts to be organized for the International Days of Action against US imposed Sanctions and Economic War on March 13-15.

In Solidarity,

Ajamu Baraka – Black Alliance for Peace,
Alexandra Reyes – Accion Revolucion Ecuador NY
Al Marder – U.S. Peace Council,
Angela Castelo – Accion Revolucion Ecuador,
Bahman Azad – U.S. Peace Council,
Benjamin Ramos – The ProLibertad Freedom Campaign – USA,
Bill Sacks – Venceramos Brigade
Chuck Kaufman – Alliance For Global Justice,
Ed Ortiz – Call to Action on Puerto Rico,
Emily Thomas – IFCO Pastors for Peace,
Fabian Velez – Colombia Humana,
Frank Velgara – Ministry of Solidarity with the Peoples at Holyrood Church
Gerald Hassett – Veterans For Peace NY,
Gerald Horne – Author/Historian,
Juyeon Rhee – Nodutdol for Korean Comm. Dev. – NYC
Kevin Zeese – Popular Resistance,
Gerry Condon – Veterans For Peace,
Jacqueline DiSalvo – International Committee of PSC – CUNY
Joe Lombardo – United National Antiwar Coalition,
Kazem Azin – SI Solidarity Iran,
Larry Adams – People’s Organization for Progress,
Manny Ness – PSC Professional Staff Congress CUNY,
Margaret Flowers – Popular Resistance,
Nathaniel Chase – International Action Center,
Nina Macapinlac – International League of Peoples Struggle,
Omowale Clay – December 12th Movement,
Radhames Morales – Ministry of Solidarity with the Peoples at Holyrood Church,
Raphael Agosto Miranda – NY Boricua Resistance,
Richard Kossally – Workers World Party,
Rhonda Ramiro – BAYAN USA,
Sara Flounders – International Action Center,
Suzanne Adely – International Assoc of Democratic Lawyers,
Terri Mattson – CODEPINK

Visit sanctionskill.org/endorsers for the complete and growing list of endorsers.
