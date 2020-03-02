Coronavirus & Sanctions. #SuperTuesday #SanctionsKill Twitterstorm

|Tuesday, March 3 is Super Tuesday, when the Democratic Party Presidential Primaries will take place in 14 states.
On Super Tuesday, tweet at candidates with the hashtags #SanctionsKill and #SuperTuesday, asking if they oppose U.S. imposed sanctions on more than 39 countries – 1/3 of the world.
Write your own tweet, or use one of the samples below as a template:
.@BernieSanders U.S. Sanctions against 39 countries kill thousands every year. Do you oppose U.S. imposed sanctions?
#SanctionsKill #SuperTuesday
learn more at sanctionskill.org
.@SenWarren You’ve raised the humanitarian impact of U.S. sanctions on Iran. Sanctions against Venezuela killed 40,000 over 2 years. Do you oppose these sanctions?
.@TulsiGabbard U.S. imposed sanctions affect 1/3 of the world’s population. Would you support legislation to repeal this weapon of economic war?
.@MikeBloomberg Do you oppose U.S. Sanctions against 39 countries- 1/3 of the world?
.@JoeBiden You supported the criminal murderous U.S. war on Iraq. Will you know oppose murderous U.S. Sanctions against 39 countries- 1/3 of the world?
