Coronavirus & Sanctions. #SuperTuesday #SanctionsKill Twitterstorm

International Days of Action Against Sanctions and Economic War
March 13 – 15, 2020
Coronavirus and U.S. Imposed Sanctions:
The U.S. imposes sanctions on more than 39 countries. It endangers the whole world with sanctions intended to limit access to healthcare for 1/3 of the world’s population.

U.S. sanctions have significantly hampered Iran’s efforts to respond to the Coronavirus outbreak, limiting access to medical supplies, test kits and information about the virus.

In Venezuela and People’s Korea, sanctions are responsible for the deaths of thousands of people, primarily from lack of access to basic medicines.

Coordinated action to oppose U.S. sanctions is urgent.

On March 13-15, working and oppressed people will mobilize for actions, educational events and meetings to oppose sanctions imposed by the U.S. and it’s junior partners. Can you participate?

#SuperTuesday #SanctionsKill Twitterstorm
Tuesday, March 3 is Super Tuesday, when the Democratic Party Presidential Primaries will take place in 14 states.

On Super Tuesday, tweet at candidates with the hashtags #SanctionsKill and #SuperTuesday, asking if they oppose U.S. imposed sanctions on more than 39 countries – 1/3 of the world.

Write your own tweet, or use one of the samples below as a template:

.@BernieSanders U.S. Sanctions against 39 countries kill thousands every year. Do you oppose U.S. imposed sanctions?
#SanctionsKill #SuperTuesday
.@SenWarren You’ve raised the humanitarian impact of U.S. sanctions on Iran. Sanctions against Venezuela killed 40,000 over 2 years. Do you oppose these sanctions?
#SanctionsKill #SuperTuesday
.@TulsiGabbard U.S. imposed sanctions affect 1/3 of the world’s population. Would you support legislation to repeal this weapon of economic war?
#SanctionsKill #SuperTuesday
.@MikeBloomberg Do you oppose U.S. Sanctions against 39 countries- 1/3 of the world?
#SanctionsKill #SuperTuesday
.@JoeBiden You supported the criminal murderous U.S. war on Iraq. Will you know oppose murderous U.S. Sanctions against 39 countries- 1/3 of the world?
#SanctionsKill #SuperTuesday
 Organizing an action against sanctions in your area?

Want to learn more about sanctions? Visit sanctionskill.org/resources-2 for fact sheets, articles, books and additional educational materials.

