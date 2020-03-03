NYC: Sat & Sun., March 7 & 8: Women Fight Back: Rise Up and Resist for a Just Society

Women Fight Back: Rise Up and Resist for a Just Society!

Let us honor the women at the forefront of every struggle for a better world! Join us for two days to kick off International Working Women’s Month with a two-day event.

A NIGHT OF CULTURAL ACTIVISM

March 7, Saturday

The People’s Forum, 320 W 37th St

Doors at 6pm

Performances at 7-9pm

On Saturday, we celebrate the powerful force of women’s resistance with a night of cultural activism. Join us at the People’s Forum to witness various performances born of struggles and victories, and raise your voice with ours in international solidarity. Prayer room and childcare available upon request.

SPEAKOUT AND MARCH WITH WOMEN WARRIORS

March 8, Sunday

The Triangle Shirtwaist Factory, 23-29 Washington Pl

Speakout at 12pm

On Sunday, join us as we gather at the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory site for a speakout and a march. We honor the women warriors who came before us, and we link arms with those all over the world who continue to fight!

Would you like to be involved? Please message us or email iwwdcoalition@gmail.com