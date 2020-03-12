COVID-19 & U.S. Sanctions: March 13-15 Days of Action

Posted in Actions, Anti-war, Health, Top

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, it is crucial to raise the role of U.S. sanctions in depriving millions of people around the world of access to medicine and medical supplies:
Saturday, March 14
2 major events livestreamed from
Sanctions Kill FB Page:
NYC Rally to End U.S. Sanctions and Economic War
10am PST/1pm EST
40 Wall Street (Trump Building) ManhattanSanctions Kill Forum and Webinar with the Alliance For Global Justice
2:30PM PST/5:30pm EST
@ Restore Oakland (1419 34th Ave, Oakland, California)
Speakers include:
Rhonda Ramiro, BAYAN USA
Pierre Labossiere, Haiti Action Committee
Bilal Mafundi Ali, Black Alliance for Peace
Teresa Walsh and Nesbit Crutchfield,
Venceremos Brigade
K.J. Noh, Scholar, Writer and Peace Activist
Jeff Mackler, United National Anti-War Coalition
David Paul, Embassy Protection Collective
David Welsh, Delegate, San Francisco Labor Council
Judy Greenspan, International Action Center
International Days of Action Against Sanctions and Economic War
March 13 – 15
Click here to view the growing list 60+ events
*Due to the Coronavirus crisis some organizations are reshaping or rescheduling events. Check with local organizers for updates.
As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, it is crucial to raise the role of U.S. sanctions in depriving millions of people around the world of access to medicine and medical supplies. According to reports by the Center for Economic and Policy Research and Korea Peace Now, sanctions are responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people in Venezuela over two years, and 4,000 people in North Korea in 2018, primarily due to lack of access to medicine. In Zimbabwe, Western sanctions handicapped the countries response to Cholera outbreaks and last year’s devastation from Cyclone Idai. As the Coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, the impact of U.S. sanctions on access to healthcare threatens to thwart attempts to contain the disease. U.S. sanctions have severely hampered Iran’s efforts to respond to the Coronavirus and accelerated it’s spread by limiting access to medical supplies, test kits and information about the virus.

Now more than ever we must organize and educate to raise consciousness of the criminal sanctions imposed by the U.S. and it’s junior partners, responsible for innumberable deaths and suffering every year in 39 countries-1/3 or the world population. Join us March 13-15 to denounce U.S. imposed sanctions and to continue building a movement to defeat them.

Video from emergency press conference Wednesday, connecting the Coronavirus pandemic to U.S. imposed sanctions.
#SanctionsKill Social Media Campaign
Want to participate in the Days of Action through social media? Take a selfie with one of pictures above from CODEPINK, and post to your social media accounts with a brief message and the hashtag #SanctionsKill. Or use one of the pictures as your profile image.

Write your own message, or use one of the samples below as a template:

End U.S. Sanctions on 39 Countries – 1/3 of the world!
#SanctionsKill

Sanctions withhold medicine, spread Coronavirus
#SanctionsKill

U.S. Sanctions Killed 40,000 Venezuelans in 2 years
#SanctionsKill

U.S. Sanctions Killed 4,000 Koreans in 2018
#SanctionsKill

End U.S. & Zionist Sanctions on Gaza! Free Palestine!
#SanctionsKill

Sanctions: Spreading COVID-19 in IRAN and around the world
#SanctionsKill

End Western Sanctions on Zimbabwe
#SanctionsKill

¡Cuba sí, bloqueo no!
#SanctionsKill
Want to learn more about sanctions? Visit sanctionskill.org/resources-2 for fact sheets, articles, books, videos, chant sheets, press releases, placards, banners, union resolutions, social media campaigns, translations and more!
Share

Copyright © 2016 | International Action Center

Share
Share