COVID-19 & U.S. Sanctions: March 13-15 Days of Action

|Want to participate in the Days of Action through social media? Take a selfie with one of pictures above from CODEPINK, and post to your social media accounts with a brief message and the hashtag #SanctionsKill. Or use one of the pictures as your profile image.
Write your own message, or use one of the samples below as a template:
End U.S. Sanctions on 39 Countries – 1/3 of the world!
#SanctionsKill
Sanctions withhold medicine, spread Coronavirus
#SanctionsKill
U.S. Sanctions Killed 40,000 Venezuelans in 2 years
#SanctionsKill
U.S. Sanctions Killed 4,000 Koreans in 2018
#SanctionsKill
End U.S. & Zionist Sanctions on Gaza! Free Palestine!
#SanctionsKill
Sanctions: Spreading COVID-19 in IRAN and around the world
#SanctionsKill
End Western Sanctions on Zimbabwe
#SanctionsKill
¡Cuba sí, bloqueo no!
#SanctionsKill