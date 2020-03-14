TODAY, SAT, March 14, 2:30PM PDT/5:30pm EDT: Sanctions Kill Forum and Webinar. View online via FB or ZOOM

|EXPANDED Speakers list will include:
Elane Spivak Rodriguez, Alliance For Global Justice,
Rhonda Ramiro, BAYAN USA
Omowale Clay, December 12 Movement,
Sara Flounders, SanctionsKill Campaign,
Pierre Labossiere, Haiti Action Committee
Bilal Mafundi Ali, Black Alliance for Peace
Teresa Walsh and Nesbit Crutchfield, Venceremos Brigade
K.J. Noh, Scholar, Writer and Peace Activist
Jeff Mackler, United National Anti-War Coalition
David Paul, Embassy Protection Collective
David Welsh, Delegate, San Francisco Labor Council
Judy Greenspan, International Action Center
**Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this event will NOT take place at Restore Oakland, and will only be viewable online via Facebook or Zoom**
POSTPONED
NYC Rally to End U.S. Sanctions and Economic War
New Date To Be Announced