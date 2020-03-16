NYC Solidarity Center closed until future notice due to COVID-19

|In response to the continuing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, the Solidarity Center (147 w 24th St, 2nd Floor) will be closed until further notice.
Given the failure of the Trump administration and U.S. helathcare system to respond effectively to the pandemic, we are taking measures to protect members and friends of the numerous organizations that use the Solidarity Center, while rejecting panic and developing creative ways to continue organizing.
Events scheduled at the Solidarity Center will be repurposed as online events or postponed. Additional emails with more details will be sent out as that information becomes available, and when the office reopens at a future, to-be-determined date.