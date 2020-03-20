Call TODAY! Close Rikers to prevent COVID-19 Spread

Call Governor Cuomo & Mayor DeBlasio TODAY to demand:
#CloseRikers now in response to COVID-19! #FreeEmAll
Governor Cuomo: (518) 474-8390
Mayor DeBlasio: (212) 788-2958
Rikers Island — New York City’s largest jail with a long history of horrible conditions, corruption and prisoner abuse — diagnosed its first inmate with COVID-19 this past Wednesday. The cramped and unsanitary conditions on Rikers, an appalling scandal of their own, make it impossible to implement crucial measures to combat COVID-19, such as social distancing and frequent hand washing. This will create a public health crisis as COVID-19 spreads rapidly through the inmate population. Call Governor Cuomo and Mayor DeBlasio today and tell them to close Rikers now!
Sample Script:
Hello, my name is _____. I am a (worker/student/concerned resident) from _____ and I am calling to express my concern over the impending COVID-19 public health crisis at Rikers Island.
All inmates should be released as soon as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the inmate population, which thrives in cramped and unsanitary conditions like those on Rikers Island.
Closing Rikers is the responsible and humane response to the COVID-19 pandemic.