Thur. Mar 26: Capitalism is Killing Us! REGISTER on Zoom: Webinar on COVID-19 & Wall St. Crash

Posted in Actions, Class struggle, Health, Spotlight

Thursday, March 26
@ 7pm EDT/4pm PDT

Register to participate via
Zoom Video conference
Join Workers World Party this Thursday, March 26 at 7pm Eastern for a webinar on the COVID-19 crisis, crashing markets and their twin cause: the crumbling capitalist system.


Speakers will include:

Larry Holmes– First Secretary, Workers World Party
Monica Moorehead– Managing Editor, Workers World Paper
Sara Flounders– Co-Director, International Action Center
Makasi Motema– People’s Power Assemblies NYC Organizer
Taryn Fivek– Solidarity Coordinator, International Action Center
Nathaniel Chase– Organizer, Workers World Party
Share

Related Articles

Copyright © 2016 | International Action Center

Share
Share