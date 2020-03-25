Thur. Mar 26: Capitalism is Killing Us! REGISTER on Zoom: Webinar on COVID-19 & Wall St. Crash

|Join Workers World Party this Thursday, March 26 at 7pm Eastern for a webinar on the COVID-19 crisis, crashing markets and their twin cause: the crumbling capitalist system.
Speakers will include:
Larry Holmes– First Secretary, Workers World Party
Monica Moorehead– Managing Editor, Workers World Paper
Sara Flounders– Co-Director, International Action Center
Makasi Motema– People’s Power Assemblies NYC Organizer
Taryn Fivek– Solidarity Coordinator, International Action Center
Nathaniel Chase– Organizer, Workers World Party