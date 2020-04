Register here: https://us04web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ AB3ycAuzRuO4eGe_BADpMw Rent strikes. Instacart and Amazon strikes. Prisoner strikes. General strikes. The global impact of the COVID-19 Coronavirus has united the workers and oppressed in a common, worldwide struggle for health, safety, jobs and full pay during closings and layoffs. Rank-and-file resistance by workers — with or without unions — has closed schools, factories and workplaces in the interest of community health and called out bosses who are mistreating workers in the process. Join Workers World Party as we discuss the growing worker resistance to the capitalist response to COVID-19. Speakers from the front lines will share experiences and strategize on building a united working class fightback.