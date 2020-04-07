Thur. Apr 9: Free Them All Webinar! Covid-19 & Racist Mass Incarceration

The COVID-19 pandemic poses as a death threat to all people who are incarcerated. The system of racist mass incarceration is now poised to commit mass murder of people incarcerated in U.S. prisons and migration detention facilities. Yet there is a growing struggle, inside the walls and in our communities, to free our people now! Workers World Party believes that prisons are concentration camps for the poor and the oppressed. This includes the thousands upon thousands of migrants and refugees who are confined in camps across the country. The system of mass incarceration does not exist to punish crimes or rehabilitate those who commit them; it exists to control excess labor population, to cage workers that capitalists find threatening or unnecessary. We must end this system once and for all. In this Thursday’s webinar, Workers World members and allies will discuss this dire threat and report on the struggles to free our people on both sides of the walls.