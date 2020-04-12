Lakota People’s Law Project requests messages of solidarity

Send a message of solidarity to Standing Rock after the [Standing Rock Sioux] Tribe’s big court Dakota Access Pipeline win. Federal permits for DAPL have been revoked!

Thank you for all you are doing to aid this struggle. The Tribe will now submit legal briefs in an effort to stop the flow of oil.

See tinyurl.com/rhu9edg and follow the prompts to send a solidarity message to Standing Rock.

For more on the Standing Rock struggle see Stephanie Tromblay, “Women defend Standing Rock and Indigenous Sovereignty.” (tinyurl.com/vze6k5w)