Webinar Thur. Apr 16: Racist, For-Profit Health Care Kills- We Need Socialism!

|The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the inherent cruelty and dysfunction of the racist, for-profit U.S. healthcare system.
Tens of thousands are dying, overwhelmingly Black, Brown, Asian and Indigenous people as the disorganized capitalist system fails to provide care. Capitalism has failed: we need revolutionary socialism to build a healthcare system that provides free care for all, that is anti-racist and supports people with disabilities, and that is organized for the needs of working and oppressed people, not the profits of the 1%.
In this Thursday’s webinar, Workers World members and allies will discuss the racist, dysfunctional nature of the U.S. healthcare system, and why we need revolutionary socialism to build an alternative.