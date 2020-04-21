Thur. Apr 23 The Fascist Threat: A Working Class Response! REGISTER on Zoom

|1pm EDT, Thursday April 23: Press conference for Mumia Abu Jamal’s 66th Birthday.
Join us for a Press Conference organized by the Campaign to Bring Mumia Home, Mobilization4Mumia, Uncompromising International Concerned Family and Friends of Mumia Abu-Jamal. We will inform the public about the fight for Mumia’s legal, political, and urgent health care issues amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Speakers include, Pam Africa, Charles Barron and Danny Glover.
5pm EDT, Thursday April 23: An Inside View of Resistance to US Imperialism in Venezuela and How to Build International Solidarity. Co-hosted by Popular Resistance, the Black Alliance for Peace, U.S. Peace Council, CODEPINK, International Action Center, United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC) and Sanctions Kill. Featured speakers: Carlos Ron, the Venezuelan Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs for North America; Ajamu Baraka of Black Alliance for Peace; and Kevin Zeese and Margaret Flowers of Popular Resistance. Moderated by Bahman Azad of the U.S. Peace Council.
6pm EDT, Friday, April 24: Mumia Teach in: US Empire vs Political Prisoners. Join us in celebrating Mumia Abu-Jamal’s birthday with this powerful teach-in on U.S. empire and the fight to free political prisoners. Speakers include Angela Davis, Leonard Peltier and Oscar Lopez Rivera.
6pm EDT, Tuesday, April 28: COVID-19: Southern Workers Fight Back and Organize, a webinar organized by the Southern Workers Assembly to launch a campaign to protect U.S. Southern workers.