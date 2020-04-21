Why the West hates Sandinista Nicaragua/¿Por qué Occidente odia a la Nicaragua Sandinista?

Posted in Health, Latin America & The Caribbean

Here are the links in Spanish and English to an article about liberal and self-styled progressive coverage of Nicaragua and COVID-19

Les envío los enlaces en español e inglés a un artículo sobre la cobertura en medios liberales y supuestamente progresistas en Nicaragua y la COVID-19

Español-Spanish
http://www.tortillaconsal.com/tortilla/node/9131

Inglés-English
http://www.tortillaconsal.com/tortilla/node/9130

Please feel free to share widely and/or publish if you can

Por favor sienten librea para compartir ampliamente y/o publicar si pueden

Stephen Sefton

 

