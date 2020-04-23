UPDATED: Thur. Apr 23 The Fascist Threat: A Working Class Response! REGISTER on Zoom

|Speakers will include:
Chris Smalls – Amazon Worker Fired for Organizing for Safe Working Conditions
Trent Willis – President, Local 10 International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Oakland CA
Monica Moorehead – Editor, Marxism, Reparations and the Black Freedom
Struggle, Managing Editor of Workers World newspaper
Makasi Motema – People’s Power Assemblies NYC
Lyn Neeley – May Day Organizer, WWP, Portland OR
Teresa Gutierrez – FIRE Fight for Im/Migrants and Refugees Everywhere, San Antonio
Nate Chase – Charlottesville Anti Racist participant, WWP
Hosted by:
Ted Kelly – Pennsylvania Prison Society and writer for Workers World