UPDATED: Thur. Apr 23 The Fascist Threat: A Working Class Response! REGISTER on Zoom

Thursday, April 23
@ 8pm EDT/5pm PDT
Register to participate via
Zoom Video conference
Speakers will include:

Chris Smalls – Amazon Worker Fired for Organizing for Safe Working Conditions

Trent Willis – President, Local 10 International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Oakland CA

Monica Moorehead – Editor, Marxism, Reparations and the Black Freedom
Struggle, Managing Editor of Workers World newspaper

Makasi Motema – People’s Power Assemblies NYC

Lyn Neeley – May Day Organizer, WWP, Portland OR

Teresa Gutierrez – FIRE Fight for Im/Migrants and Refugees Everywhere, San Antonio

Nate Chase – Charlottesville Anti Racist participant, WWP

Hosted by:

Ted Kelly – Pennsylvania Prison Society and writer for Workers World
Over the past week, demonstrations by openly white supremacist, fascist forces have been held across the U.S. demanding an end to COVID-19 quarantine measures, and that workers be sent back to work immediately.

How can working and oppressed people respond to these reactionary demonstrations, advocate for policies that would result in mass death and suffering in the name of ruling class profits? Join Workers World members and allies this Thursday as we discuss a working class response to rising fascism, and the need for solidarity and organization in these challenging times.
