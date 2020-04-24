NYC: May Day Workers Solidarity: Caravan for our Lives!

|As COVID-19 continues to spread across the US, the complete inadequacy of the US healthcare system and the failure of the government response is on full display. Essential workers are put at risk every day with low pay and without necessary protective gear. Widespread testing is unavailable. Millions without work face the prospect or rent bills they cannot pay and evictions to follow. Prisoners and migrants in detention centers are at particularly high risk of contracting COVID-19, as social distancing and basic sanitary measures are impossible under prison conditions. Billions are spent on war instead of addressing the pandemic. Governor Cuomo has refused support to undocumented migrants.
The caravan will follow social distancing and other safety protocols, and is in opposition to reactionary demonstrations over the past weeks that have demanded people return to work, a policy that would result in completely unnecessary mass infection and death. The caravan will show solidarity with hospital and transit workers, and lay the blame for the crisis where it belongs: at the doorsteps of Mayor Bill DeBlasio, Governor Cuomo and above all Wall Street.
For all these reasons we will mobilize as a car caravan on May Day, International Workers Day to demand the following and more:
Hazard Pay & PPE for All Essential Workers
Money for Healthcare not War
Rent Suspension Now
COVID Testing for All
Free Them All
Relief Fund for Migrant Workers
Register for the caravan to participate or endorse:
bit.ly/MayDayCaravan
Partial list of Endorsers:
May First Movement
FIRE (Fight for Im/migrants and Refugees Everywhere)
Laundry Workers Center
Red Bloom Solidarity Network
Social Service Workers Uprising Now
International League of People’s Struggle, Northeast US
New York Boricua Resistance
New York Community Action Project
G-REBLS
Danby Cooperative
The People’s MTA
International Action Center
People’s Power Assemblies NYC
Workers World Party
This action is being organized in response to the call for a People’s Strike coming out of Cooperation Jackson. On May 1st, workers across the country will be organizing and mobilizing! Click here to read the Call to Action