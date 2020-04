Join Workers World Party for our special MAY DAY webinar! The webinar will pose a radical challenge to our class: How can we build our own power through workers assemblies? As we reflect on how the global working class is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic we’ll also hear reports on fightback actions that took place on May 1st, and commemorate the radical history of International Workers Day, from the struggle for the eight hour day in 1886 to the Day Without Immigrants in 2006.