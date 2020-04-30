THIS MAY 1ST, FIGHT TOGETHER AGAINST IMPERIALISM / ESTE 1 DE MAYO, LUCHAR UNIDOS CONTRA EL IMPERIALISMO

Manifiesto internacional, obrero, revolucionario y antiimperialista

One hundred and thirty years have passed since the international working class began demonstrating around the world to honor the Chicago martyrs and reaffirm their rights as workers.

That workers’ demonstration in that U.S. city in May 1886, which was repressed by the police, made it clear that the demands of the oppressed class (8 hours of work, 8 hours of rest and 8 hours of recreation) should be accompanied by the political demand for a new social system to replace capitalism. Otherwise they would not be achieved or would be inadequate for humanity to live.

Almost a century and a half after those days, the workers, peasants, intellectuals, Indigenous peoples and other popular sectors of the world are still suffering the dire consequences of the capitalist system of exploitation, which has become imperialist due to the very process of concentration of capital that Lenin analyzed in his famous text “Imperialism, the Higher Stage of Capitalism,” and which today has its center in U.S. imperialism. It is joined by the European Union, as the imperialist power of the old continent, Japan, Canada and Australia. There are also pawns on the world chessboard: semi-colonial and reactionary governments like Jair Bolsonazi and the OAS Lima Cartel. In other latitudes Turkey, Ukraine and once socialist countries like Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Croatia, etc. play a similar role.

Looking beyond the setbacks and reversals, as earlier with the disappearance of the USSR and more recently the coup d’état in Bolivia against Evo Morales and the betrayal by Lenin (”Kausky”) Moreno in Ecuador, there are also encouraging signs in the world situation.

For example, there is the continuity of socialism in China, Cuba, North Korea and Vietnam, plus anti-imperialist governments such as Bolivarian Venezuela. In the world crisis triggered by COVID-19, these governments, especially China and Cuba, have provided solidarity and internationalist aid, sending doctors and medical equipment to dozens of affected countries.

This is a practical way of keeping alive the ideals of the proletariat as proclaimed in the Communist Manifesto of 1848: “Proletarians of the world, unite,” which was expanded under Leninism to “Proletarians and oppressed peoples of the world, unite.”

Without having yet come to power, working peoples in several countries have risen in militant rebellion. In Latin America, the comrades of Chile, Ecuador, Colombia and Haiti have been in the front line of combat against the reactionary governments of Sebastián Piñera, Moreno, Iván Duque, etc. There were also five strikes and many protests against the neoliberal and pro-market government of Mauricio Macri [in Argentina], leading to his defeat in the October 2019 elections. The peoples of the world are rising up against the injustices of the governments that manage the interests of big capital. In France this is shown by the movement of the “yellow vests.”

This world, dominated by international finance capital and other local oligarchies, has generated extreme peaks of super-exploitation and social polarisation. It is a world where 26 billionaires possess more wealth than 3.8 billion inhabitants, half of the planet.

With their practices of environmental degradation, the use of agrochemicals and agro-toxins, multinationals like Bayer-Monsanto have been poisoning the planet and its waters, clearing millions of hectares and causing fires. Fidel Castro was prescient when, at the 1992 Eco-Rio Summit, he said that those powers had put the survival of humanity at risk.

As if all that were not enough, at the beginning of 2020 an outbreak began that became an epidemic and since March a pandemic of the COVID-19 virus. As of April 27, more than 3.1 million people were infected and 226.000 had died worldwide. The epicenter is in the U.S., Italy, Spain and France, and it affects nearly 200 countries and regions.

This very serious health crisis confirms that the solution to the problems of the world working class can arise only from a revolutionary and socialist international policy. There will be no salvation of individuals or isolated countries. The unity and coordination of the peoples is required through popular governments, with a strong state presence and investment, in this case for obvious reasons, above all in the area of health. These governments must be antagonistic to Trump, Johnson, Merkel, Macron, Abe, Trudeau, Bolsonaro, Piñera, Duque and many others who are reactionary. It is impossible to succeed with policies that attempt to amend and save capitalism, neither on the basis of free-market liberalism, nor on the basis of social democracy.

The general crisis of the capitalist system had been developing long before the pandemic hit. Now the two have coincided and become more powerful, with catastrophic consequences for humanity. The International Labor Organization (ILO) estimates that 24.7 million people will lose their jobs. And these drops in employment will also result in less income: between $860 billion and $3.4 trillion less by the end of 2020.

The level of poverty will exceed the high levels of the world today. In July 2019, the UN estimated that 1.3 billion people were affected by this scourge [of poverty]. Today the number is greater, and with the pandemic, there will be still more.

In the face of such a dire situation, we cannot limit ourselves to laments and complaints. It is time to return to the path of the Chicago Martyrs and the Paris Commune, plus all the revolutionary efforts that have taken place on the five continents.

The economic crisis and the pandemic have shown once again that Rosa Luxemburg was right when she put forward the option of “Socialism or Barbarism.” In the march towards this common goal of socialism, the peoples must take into account their particular national characteristics, cultures, realities, etc., with much firmness of principle and tactical flexibility given the specific policies.

It was never correct to follow one’s respective bourgeoisies, even the most “progressive” ones. And neither was it correct to engage in the serious pitfalls of dogmatism and formalism far removed from the concrete struggles of our peoples.

We, the parties and organizations that have signed this Workers’, Revolutionary and Anti-Imperialist Manifesto, commit ourselves to continue the struggle:

-For decent salaries and pensions, without layoffs, suspensions or cuts.

-For workers’ control of production

-For a bigger health budget, better hospitals and working conditions for doctors and health workers.

-Adequate and permanent government assistance to all those who suffer in this pandemic.

-Health is the right of all. No more privatization of healthcare.

-Audit and suspension of payments on the foreign debt of the debtor countries. No more IMF and World Bank.

-Nationalization of the banking system to put finance at the service of the people and their independent development.

-Nationalization of the energy industry and other essential industries.

-Trial and punishment of all those responsible for the fraudulent indebtedness of our countries.

-Ban offshore “tax havens.” Seizure of the accounts and all that was deposited there, to be used by the governments for public works and health.

-Stop the Yankee blockade of Cuba and Venezuela. For the rights of the Palestinian people to form their own state with East Jerusalem as its capital. For the right of the Saharawi people to self-determination. For the independence of Puerto Rico. Return of the Malvinas Islands to Argentina and Guantanamo to Cuba. No more sanctions on Zimbabwe, Venezuela, Iran, North Korea and China.

-Freedom for the pro-people political prisoners of the world. Trial and punishment of military and civilian agents of genocide.

-For solidarity and coordination of the struggles, among the peoples and governments of the world in an ANTI-IMPERIALIST GLOBAL FRONT.

Signatories: Liberation Party (PL) of Argentina; Chilean Communist Party (Proletarian Action); Simón Bolívar Coordination, Venezuela; Euskal Herriko Komunisten Batasuna (EKB), Communist Party of the Peoples of Spain (PCPE), Communist Party Danés (KP), Communist Party (Switzerland), Communist Party of Germany (KPD), Workers World Party (USA), Communist Party of Great Britain (CPGB-ML)

The signatures continue…

This traduction was made by the comrades of WWP. Thank you very much.



Manifiesto internacional, obrero, revolucionario y antiimperialista: ESTE 1 DE MAYO, LUCHAR UNIDOS CONTRA EL IMPERIALISMO

Se cumplen 130 años desde que la clase obrera internacional comenzó a manifestarse en todo el mundo para homenajear a los mártires de Chicago y reafirmar sus derechos como trabajadores.

Aquella manifestación obrera en esa ciudad norteamericana, en mayo de 1886, reprimida policialmente, dejó claro que las banderas reivindicativas de la clase oprimida (8 horas de trabajo, 8 horas de descanso y 8 horas de recreación), debían ir acompañadas de las banderas políticas de un nuevo sistema social en reemplazo del capitalismo. De lo contrario no se conseguirían o serían insuficientes para que la vida tuviera humanidad.

A casi un siglo y medio de aquellas jornadas, los trabajadores, campesinos, intelectuales, pueblos originarios y demás sectores populares del mundo, siguen sufriendo las nefastas consecuencias del sistema de explotación capitalista, devenido en imperialista por el propio proceso de concentración del capital que Lenin teorizó en su famosa obra “el imperialismo, fase superior del capitalismo”, y que hoy tiene centro en el imperialismo norteamericano. Lo acompañan la Unión Europea, como potencia imperialista del viejo continente, Japón, Canadá y Australia. También hay peones en el tablero de ajedrez mundial: los gobiernos semicoloniales como Jair Bolsonazi y el Cartel de Lima de la OEA. En otras latitudes juegan un rol similar países capitalistas dependientes como Turquía, Ucrania y otros que alguna vez fueron socialistas, como Polonia, Hungría, República Checa, Croacia, etc.

Más allá de los reveses y contramarchas, como antes la desaparición de la URSS y recientemente el golpe de Estado en Bolivia contra Evo Morales y la traición de Lenin (“Kautsky”) Moreno en Ecuador, también la situación mundial presenta signos alentadores.

Por ejemplo, la continuidad del socialismo en China, Cuba, Corea del Norte y Vietnam, más gobiernos antiimperialistas como Venezuela bolivariana. En la crisis mundial provocada por el COVID-19 esos gobiernos, en especial China y Cuba, han brindado una ayuda solidaria e internacionalista con médicos y material sanitario a decenas de países afectados.

Esa es una manera práctica de mantener vivos los ideales del proletariado que desde el Manifiesto Comunista, 1848, proclama: “Proletarios del mundo, uníos”, más la adecuación leninista de “Proletarios y pueblos oprimidos del mundo, uníos”.

Sin haber aún logrado llegar al poder, varios pueblos trabajadores se han levantado en rebeliones combativas. En América Latina, los compañeros y compañeras de Chile, Ecuador, Colombia y Haití, han estado en la primera línea de combate contra los gobiernos reaccionarios de Sebastián Piñera, Moreno, Iván Duque, etc. También hubo cinco paros y muchas protestas contra el gobierno neoliberal y fondomonetarista de Mauricio Macri hasta que se lo derrotó electoralmente en octubre de 2019. Los pueblos del mundo se están levantando contra las injusticias de los gobiernos gestores de los intereses del gran capital. En Francia es el movimiento de los “chalecos amarillos”.

Este mundo dominado por el capital financiero internacional y otras oligarquías locales ha generado picos extremos de superexplotación y polarización social. Es un mundo donde 26 multimillonarios tienen más fortunas que 3.800 millones de habitantes, la mitad del planeta.

Con sus prácticas de degradación del medio ambiente, el uso de agroquímicos y agrotóxicos, multinacionales como Bayer-Monsanto vinieron envenenando el planeta, sus aguas, desmontando millones de hectáreas y provocando incendios. Estuvo previsor Fidel Castro cuando en la Cumbre Eco-Río 1992 dijo que aquellos poderes habían puesto en riesgo la supervivencia del ser humano.

Como si todo eso fuera poco, a inicios de 2020 comenzó un brote que se hizo epidemia y desde marzo pandemia, del virus COVID-19. Al 29 de abril, los contagiados son más de 3.1 millones y han fallecido más de 226.000 personas en todo el mundo. El epicentro está en EE UU, Italia, España y Francia, afectando a casi 200 países y regiones.

Esta gravísima crisis sanitaria ratifica que la solución a los problemas de la clase trabajadora mundial debe venir de una política internacional revolucionaria y socialista. No habrá salvaciones individuales ni de países aislados. Se requiere unidad y coordinación de los pueblos por medio de gobiernos populares, con fuerte presencia e inversión estatal, en este caso por razones obvias, sobre todo en lo sanitario. Esos gobiernos deben ser antagónicos con Trump, Johnson, Merkel, Macron, Abe, Trudeau, Bolsonaro, Piñera, Duque y tantos otros de signo reaccionario. No son posibles políticas que traten de enmendar y salvar el capitalismo, ni desde el liberalismo, ni desde la socialdemocracia.

La crisis general del sistema capitalista venía desarrollándose desde antes de la pandemia. Ahora coincidieron y se potenciaron ambas, con catastróficas consecuencias para la humanidad. La OIT estima que 24,7 millones de personas perderán su empleo. Y esas caídas de empleo también tendrán como consecuencia menos ingresos: entre 860.000 millones y los 3,4 billones de dólares menos a finales de 2020.

El nivel de pobreza superará los altos niveles del mundo actual. La ONU estimaba en julio de 2019 que había 1.300 millones de personas castigadas por ese flagelo. Hoy deben ser más y con la pandemia, más aún.

Frente a esa cruda situación no se trata de lamentarse y simplemente quejarse. Es hora de retomar el sendero de los Mártires de Chicago y de la Comuna de París, más todos los esfuerzos revolucionarios habidos en los cinco continentes.

La crisis económica y la pandemia han mostrado otra vez que Rosa Luxemburgo acertaba cuando planteaba la opción de “Socialismo o Barbarie”. En la marcha hacia ese objetivo común del socialismo cada pueblo deberá atender a sus características nacionales peculiares, sus culturas, realidades, etc, con mucha firmeza en los principios y flexibilidad táctica en las políticas específicas.

Nunca fue correcto hacer seguidismo de las respectivas burguesías, aún de las más “progresistas”. Y tampoco incurrir en graves defectos del dogmatismo y academicismo alejados de las luchas concretas de nuestros pueblos.

Los partidos y organizaciones firmantes de este Manifiesto Obrero, Revolucionario y Antiimperialista nos comprometemos a seguir luchando:

-Por salarios y jubilaciones dignas, sin despidos, suspensiones ni recortes.

-Por el control obrero de la producción.

-Mayor presupuesto de Salud, mejores hospitales y condiciones de trabajo a los médicos y personal de salud.

-Asistencia suficiente y permanente del Estado a todos quienes sufren en esta pandemia.

-La salud es un derecho de todos. Basta de privatización de la salud.

-Auditoría y suspensión de pagos de la deuda externa de los países deudores. Fuera el FMI y el Banco Mundial.

-Nacionalización del sistema bancario para poner las finanzas al servicio de los pueblos y su desarrollo independiente.

-Nacionalización de la industria energética y demás industrias esenciales.

-Juicio y castigo a todos los responsables del endeudamiento fraudulento de nuestros países.

-Ilegalización de las “guaridas fiscales” offshore. Incautación de las cuentas con lo allí fugado y depositado, utilización por los estados para obras públicas y salud.

-Basta de bloqueo yanqui a Cuba y Venezuela. Por los derechos del pueblo palestino a formar un estado propio con capital en Jerusalén oriental. Por el derecho del pueblo saharauí a su autodeterminación. Independencia de Puerto Rico. Devolución de las islas Malvinas a Argentina y de Guantánamo a Cuba. No más sanciones a Venezuela, Irán, Corea del Norte y China.

-Libertad a los presos políticos populares en el mundo. Juicio y Castigo a los genocidas militares y civiles.

-Por la solidaridad y coordinación de las luchas, entre los pueblos y gobiernos del mundo en un FRENTE MUNDIAL ANTIIMPERIALISTA.

Firmantes: Partido de la Liberación (PL) de Argentina; Partido Comunista Chileno (Acción Proletaria); Coordinadora Simón Bolívar, Venezuela; Euskal Herriko Komunisten Batasuna (EKB), Partido Comunista de los Pueblos de España (PCPE), Partido Comunista Danés (KP), Partido Comunista (Suiza), Partido Comunista de Alemania (KPD), Partido Mundo Obrero de Estados Unidos (WWP), Partido Comunista de Gran Bretaña Marxista-Leninista (CPGB-ML) Siguen las firmas….

Enviar firmas de adhesión a ortizserg@gmail.com

