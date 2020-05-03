The Sanctions Kill Coalition Webinar



Saturday May 9, 2020 — 4:00 PM EST.

Updated List of Speakers:

Venezuela — Carlos J. Ron Martinez, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs



Syria — Dr. Bashar Ja’afari, Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations



Nicaragua — Francisco O Campbell, Nicaraguan Ambassador to the U.S.



Cuba — Ana Silvia Rodriguez Abascal, Charge des Affaires of the Cuban Mission to the UN

Zimbabwe — Dr. Frank Guni, Secretary for Administration, ZANU-PF North America

The US has imposed economic sanctions against 39 countries. In many cases, this denies them access to medicine and medical equipment as well as access to world markets for food and other necessities. During the coronavirus crisis the US, with the highest death count in the world, has upped the sanctions against countries like Iran and Venezuela, and has tried to weaponize COVID-19 to bring down governments that will not follow the dictates of Washington and Wall Street.

The UN has asked that sanctions be loosened during this crisis but the US has done the opposite. Many US allies have broken with them and sent medical aid to some of these countries. Now is an important time for the people in the US to come out strongly against these sanctions, which are simply war by other means.

For more information:

https://sanctionskill.org/