Sat., May 16 – Special Extended Webinar: What Road to Socialism?

|As the worldwide capitalist crisis continues to deepen, the question is now more pressing than ever:
What Road to Socialism?
Join Workers World Party for a special, extended webinar covering:
•COVID-19 and the current capitalist crisis
•Announcing a new book from WWP: What Road to Socialism?
•Who is the working class?
•The crucial role of the working class in overthrowing capitalism
•Why international solidarity against imperialism?: Defending socialist countries, the right of oppressed nations to self-determination & connecting the war at home to the war abroad•What is fascism, & how do we fight it?
•The Science of Change: Dialectical Materialism•Workers’ Resistance & Organization:
Why We Need Workers’ Assemblies
Rent Strikes
Organizing retail and grocery workers
Health Care Workers
Mutual Aid
Bus Drivers
The Role of a Leninist Party & Leninist Newspaper