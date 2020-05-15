Sat., May 16 – Special Extended Webinar: What Road to Socialism?

As the worldwide capitalist crisis continues to deepen, the question is now more pressing than ever: What Road to Socialism? Join Workers World Party for a special, extended webinar covering: •COVID-19 and the current capitalist crisis •Announcing a new book from WWP: What Road to Socialism? •Who is the working class? •The crucial role of the working class in overthrowing capitalism •Why international solidarity against imperialism?: Defending socialist countries, the right of oppressed nations to self-determination & connecting the war at home to the war abroad•What is fascism, & how do we fight it? •The Science of Change: Dialectical Materialism•Workers’ Resistance & Organization:

Why We Need Workers’ Assemblies

Rent Strikes

Organizing retail and grocery workers

Health Care Workers

Mutual Aid

Bus Drivers

The Role of a Leninist Party & Leninist Newspaper