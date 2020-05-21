Sat. May 23 Revolutionary Healthcare: The Path Forward! Webinar

|We will examine the COVID-19 pandemic from the perspective of progressive and revolutionary Healthcare Workers and community organizers. We want not just to update people on what is going on, which we already know and complain about, but to formulate the path forward to a socialist healthcare system which we desperately need.
Speakers:
Sofia Sepulveda, Co-lead organizer for the Medicare for all March in San Antonio
Mateos Chekol, Labor representative for National Nurses United in El Paso, Texas
Brian Shea, Disability rights organizer, Workers World Party, Boston branch
Dr. PB, Endocrinologist working with patients with diabetes
Taegan Stross, Emergency Medical Technician, member of Central Texas branch of Workers World Party
mYia X, WWP member, Revolutionary Student, Cultural Archivist, Warrior Poet, Marxist, Comrade & Ally
Njera Keith, Diaspora oriented, Black organizer with 400+1