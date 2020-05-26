Sanctioned Countries Denounce New U.S. Military Threats Sunday, May 31 @ 1pm Eastern Time (NY)/10am Pacific

Click here to Register Emergency UPDATE! Hear Palestinian, Yemeni, Iranian, Korean and Venezuelan voices explain dangerous U.S. military provocations used to enforce illegal U.S. sanctions during a global pandemic. A link to the recording will be sent to all who register in advance. So register even if you are unable to watch it live! Hear Speakers on the Impact of U.S. Sanctions and military threats: Palestine – Dr. Medhat Abbas, Director of Primary Care, speaking from Gaza Yemen – Dr. Yahyia Mohammed Saleh Murshed, Union of Arab Academics, speaking from Sana’a University, Yemen Korea DPRK – Dr Kee Park, Harvard Medical School neurosurgery doctor, who volunteers in DPRK Venezuela – Carlos J. Ron Martinez, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, speaking from Venezuela Iran – Sayed Hosein Mousavian, Retired Iranian Ambassador, now teaching at Princeton University Register to participate via Zoom Video conference FB Event An Emergency UPDATE on Sanctions during the COVID-19 Pandemic to enforce illegal U.S. sanctions: – A U.S. Naval Blockade threatens 5 Iranian tankers en route to Venezuela and other normal trade. – Meanwhile 15 oil and supply tankers are blocked from entering Yemen’s ports. The U.S. Navy has blockaded Yemen by sea, land and air for 5 years. – U.S. military, economic and diplomatic aid supports the Israeli naval and land blockade of Gaza. – The seizure of a Korean ship, decades of sanctions and U.S. Naval war games just off the coast of DPRK threaten all of Asia. – U.S. aircraft carriers, nuclear subs and destroyers continue to threaten shipping in the Persian Gulf and Straights of Hormuz. – US escalating military threats against shipments of desperately needed supplies pose a threat to the entire world. – The Pentagon consideration of new nuclear tests, along with mass production of thousands of hypersonic nuclear missiles and U.S. commanded war games in Europe and the Pacific are an ominous escalation. – Coercive economic measures backed up by military threats are Acts of War . – Interference in normal and perfectly legal trade between independent nations is an act of piracy . – In a time of global pandemic all of these acts are Crimes against Humanity . This SanctionsKill Webinar is the second in a series This first SanctionsKill Webinar on May 9 covered: Sanctioned Countries Speak out on COVID-19 with speakers from Cuba, Iran, Zimbabwe, Nicaragua, Syria, Venezuela Watch the May 9 Webinar on Youtube SanctionsKill.org Webinars are co-hosted by: Alliance for Global Justice

BAYAN USA

Black Alliance for Peace

Code Pink

December 12 Movement

IFCO Pastors for Peace

International Action Center

Nodutol Korean Community Development

Popular Resistance

United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC)

US Peace Council

Veterans for Peace END ALL U.S. Sanctions and War Threats!