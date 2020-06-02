Thursday, June 4: 8PM EDT- No to Martial Law! Defend the Uprising! National Meeting

Thursday at 8 PM – 9:30 PM

Hosted by Workers World Party, Workers World Party-Boston, Workers World Party Durham Branch, Workers World Party – Philadelphia, Workers World Party- Atlanta, Workers World Party – Buffalo, Workers World Party – Texas and Workers World Party SLC

Online Event

REGISTER— https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eO4b0W4USvG8kYjMqZiTBA

NO Police State!
NO Military Dictatorship!
RESIST Martial Law!
This is a Rebellion against Racism & Police Violence, not a riot!
Black Lives Matter!
In UNITY we demand:
Withdraw the police & National Guard!
End mass arrests & curfews! Drop all charges!
Hands off Antifa! Stop attacks on protesters!
Smash White Supremacy!
No Justice! No Peace!
RESIST MARTIAL LAW!
Hands OFF our movement!

 

Join this important webinar as we discuss how to build solidarity with these historic rebellions!

