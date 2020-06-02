Thursday, June 4: 8PM EDT- No to Martial Law! Defend the Uprising! National Meeting

NO Police State!

NO Military Dictatorship!

RESIST Martial Law!

This is a Rebellion against Racism & Police Violence, not a riot!

Black Lives Matter!

In UNITY we demand:

Withdraw the police & National Guard!

End mass arrests & curfews! Drop all charges!

Hands off Antifa! Stop attacks on protesters!

Smash White Supremacy!

No Justice! No Peace!

RESIST MARTIAL LAW!

Hands OFF our movement!

Join this important webinar as we discuss how to build solidarity with these historic rebellions!