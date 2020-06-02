Thursday, June 4: 8PM EDT- No to Martial Law! Defend the Uprising! National Meeting
Thursday at 8 PM – 9:30 PM
Hosted by Workers World Party, Workers World Party-Boston, Workers World Party Durham Branch, Workers World Party – Philadelphia, Workers World Party- Atlanta, Workers World Party – Buffalo, Workers World Party – Texas and Workers World Party SLC
Online Event
NO Police State!
This is a Rebellion against Racism & Police Violence, not a riot!
In UNITY we demand:
Withdraw the police & National Guard!
End mass arrests & curfews! Drop all charges!
Hands off Antifa! Stop attacks on protesters!
Smash White Supremacy!
No Justice! No Peace!
