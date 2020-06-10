Thur. June 11 Webinar: Why We Must Abolish the Police. REGISTER Now!

|The lynching of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota has provoked a global uprising. In just three weeks, millions of people have taken to the streets around the world to protest state-sponsored white supremacist violence. We cannot and must not go back to a world where killer cops can wage war on Black and Brown people with impunity.
More than ever before in our lifetimes, the working class is uniting behind police abolition. No more military occupation of oppressed communities. No more harassment, humiliation, and surveillance. No more torture, kidnapping, brutality, and murder. In this Workers World Party webinar, we will hear from organizers around the country who explain why WE MUST ABOLISH THE POLICE!
Speakers include:
• Monica Moorehead – Managing Editor of Workers World newspaper; editor of Marxism, Reparations & the Black Freedom Struggle
• Megan Malachi – Organizer and educator with Philly REAL Justice and The Black Philly Radical Collective and a proud native of Philadelphia
• Joshua Vincent – organizer and editor from Durham, NC