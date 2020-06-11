Condemn Sri Lankan government brutal suppression of peaceful protest

The Frontline Socialist Party had organised a peaceful protest today (09 June) in front of the US embassy in Sri Lanka against the brutal assassination of George Floyd on the 25 May by American Police Officers and against the American state terrorism and racism. This protest was brutally suppressed by the Sri Lankan government.

The Protest was a peaceful protest which organised following the Coronavirus health advice and government guidelines with keeping distance. The Police began to arrest party members and activists even before the protest starts saying that they have a court order against the protest in that place. Therefore, a peaceful protest was launched at a different location, then the police and riot squad came to the event and attacked violently. Please see the attached photos and the video links herewith.

Forty-two party members have been arrested including General Secretary Kumar Gunaratnam, propaganda Secretary Duminda Nagamuwa and members of the Central Committee. We considered this act as a barbaric suppression against the right of the people to protest. It is another instance of the intensified actions of the rulers to suppress the masses. We are demanding the government of Sri Lanka to release the undemocratically arrested party members and activists forthwith.

We, fraternally requesting you to condemn this brutal suppression by a statement or a message at your earliest opportunity to give the pressure to the government on an international basis.

https://www.facebook.com/ watch/live/?v= 2873057192792427&ref=watch_ permalink

https://www.facebook.com/ frontlinesocialist/videos/ 580998952550514