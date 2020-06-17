Thur. June 18: Juneteenth & the Black Lives Matter Rebellion. REGISTER to watch

|On Juneteenth, commemorated on June 19, African Americans mark the anniversary of the day in 1865 when union troops arrived in Galveston Island to inform the enslaved people in Texas that the heinous system of slavery had ended. A lot has happened between 1865 and today for African Americans such as: Black Reconstruction, Jim Crow lynchings, segregation and other forms of racist oppression.
Sparked by reaction to the racist police lynching of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, the uprising against police terror and the white supremacy it rests upon has moved consciousness to the left among the U.S. population at almost warp speed. Police brutality in all forms — but especially the murders of Black people — has been put on trial. And so has racism in general, past and present.
This uprising, now three weeks old, has emboldened and drawn the masses of all ages and nationalities into the streets to defend Black Lives Matter and put neofascist Trump and his CEO cohorts on the defensive. Millions of people here and worldwide will come to appreciate the historic role of Juneteenth in the ongoing struggle for social justice and equality for African Americans. And millions of workers and the oppressed across the globe will begin to grasp this struggle’s essential role in uniting the working class to fight to end the exploitation of all working and oppressed peoples.
Join Workers World Party and our allies as we discuss developments in this movement and the significance of Juneteenth. This webinar will pay homage to the ongoing fight for justice for victims of racist lynchings like Emmett Till, Armaud Abery, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade and those who lost their lives in the 1921 massacre in Tulsa, Okla., where the bigot Trump is scheduled to speak on June 20. The webinar will also be dedicated to the life and legacy of Delbert Africa from MOVE.