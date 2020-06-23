Thur. June 25: Pride webinar! LGBTQ2S+ & the Black Lives Matter Movement

|The LGBTQ2S+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Two Spirit+) movement arose from two bicoastal rebellions — the 1966 Compton Cafeteria Riots in San Francisco, and the 1969 Stonewall Rebellion in New York City. Both rebellions after decades of police attacks, raids, harassment and violence were led by transgender people (mostly transwomen) and queer street youth who fought back. Since 1969, June has been celebrated as “Pride” month all over the country.
This June, LGBTQ2S+ organizations and activists have dedicated pride to the Black Lives Matter Movement. In New York City, Reclaim Pride will hold its second year in the streets challenging the police terror and murder of Black and Brown people, including the recent murders of Black Trans people.
In the midst of weeks of rebellions in cities and towns across the country and the world, the majority conservative US Supreme Court finally decided to prohibit job discrimination against the LGBTQ2S+ communities on the basis of sexual preference and gender identity (protecting transgender status). But at the same time, SCOTUS refused to hear cases challenging legal immunity for killer police. We will not be divided in the struggle to abolish the police and this entire racist, oppressive system.
Join us this Thursday to explore the militant, anti-racist, anti-police roots of the LGBTQ2S+ struggle. The early slogan of the youth group of Workers World Party — Youth Against War and Fascism — it is as relevant today as it was in the early 70’s. “Stonewall Means Fight Back.”
Speakers (more to be announced) Include:
Sofia Sepulveda – Sofia is a first-generation Mexican American Trans Latina Healthcare organizer for the Texas Organizing Project. She is the co lead-organizer for the Medicare for All March in San Antonio and the Million Women’s March in Washington.
Mumia Abu-Jamal – Mumia is a world renowned author, journalist and radio personality. Known as the “voice of the voiceless”, Mumia is a political prisoner who has been held for 39 years in Pennsylvania prisons. He taped this recording “When Trans Women Die”.
Teresa Gutierrez – Teresa is a leading member of Workers World Party and FIRE (Fight for Im/Migrants and Refugees Everywhere), now living in San Antonio, Texas where she has organized the San Antonio Branch of Workers World Party.
Minnie Bruce Pratt – Minnie Bruce is a Managing Editor of Workers World newspaper, poet, and author, who came out as a lesbian in North Carolina in 1975.