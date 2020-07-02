45 years after FBI frame-up, Leonard Peltier must be freed

July 1, 2020

The International Action Center demands the immediate release of political prisoner Leonard Peltier. Forty-five years after being framed by the FBI for an alleged role in a killing at Pine Ridge Reservation, Peltier still languishes behind bars. Peltier, a leader of the American Indian Movement, was targeted for his political activism. We encourage our readers to sign this petition. Free Leonard! Free Them All!

freeleonardpeltier.com/petition

#FreeLeonardPeltier