In order for a revolution to succeed, the working class must be organized. Whether it is community organization, or workplace struggle, uniting the working class is essential. And this requires ‘deep organizing’, creating connections with a majority of workers and community members and building power from the bottom up. Due to the relentless attacks on labor by capitalists during the McCarthy era, many of the best practices that drove the labor movement before the first Red Scare have become less common. But today, as the class struggle intensifies, workers are once again learning the skills needed to organize and form deep connections within their class. As we enter into a revolutionary period, the need for deep organizing is more pressing than ever. Join us for an introduction to the revolutionary tactics and strategies needed to build working class power!