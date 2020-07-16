Thur. July 16: Why We Defend China Against U.S. Attacks

Posted in Actions, Asia, China, Health, Spotlight

Workers World Party invites you to a webinar this Thursday on U.S. threats against China:

Click Here to Register

 

Share on FB
Join Workers World Party and our allies to discuss:

– Why are U.S. threats against China escalating?
– Why is Trump promoting anti-China racism?
– Why did both Democrats and Republicans unanimously vote for new sanctions on China?
– What are U.S. aircraft carriers, destroyers, nuclear subs doing just off coast of China?
– Why is there such a different impact of COVID-19 virus in China vs. the U.S.?

Updated Speakers List:

Siu Hin Lee – China U.S. Solidarity Network, National Immigrant Solidarity Network

Dr. Sharat G. Lin  – San Jose Peace and Justice Center writer and researcher

Calvin Deutschbein –  International Action Center activist

Dave Welsh – Delegate to San Francisco Labor Council

Monica Moorehead – Editor, Workers World Newspaper

Sara Flounders – Contributing Editor Workers World Newspaper
Share

Copyright © 2016 | International Action Center

Share
Share