Thur. July 16: Why We Defend China Against U.S. Attacks

|Join Workers World Party and our allies to discuss:
– Why are U.S. threats against China escalating?
– Why is Trump promoting anti-China racism?
– Why did both Democrats and Republicans unanimously vote for new sanctions on China?
– What are U.S. aircraft carriers, destroyers, nuclear subs doing just off coast of China?
– Why is there such a different impact of COVID-19 virus in China vs. the U.S.?
Updated Speakers List:
Siu Hin Lee – China U.S. Solidarity Network, National Immigrant Solidarity Network
Dr. Sharat G. Lin – San Jose Peace and Justice Center writer and researcher
Calvin Deutschbein – International Action Center activist
Dave Welsh – Delegate to San Francisco Labor Council
Monica Moorehead – Editor, Workers World Newspaper
Sara Flounders – Contributing Editor Workers World Newspaper