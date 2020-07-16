Thurs., July 16: Meet social movement leaders from Venezuela and the United States
The Embassy Protection Collective invites you to an important virtual meeting:
“Strengthening Solidarity between Social Movements in Venezuela and the United States”
Thursday, July 16 at 2:00 pm Eastern/11 am Pacific
Find it on Facebook here.
Representatives of social movements in Venezuela and the United States will discuss current US and allied interventions against Venezuela and concrete ways we can build greater solidarity to end US imperialism.
The four Embassy Protection Collective members who were arrested inside the embassy last year will also speak on the call. Watch a video of them speaking about the experience and why we must build solidarity: https://youtu.be/
The meeting will be conducted in English and Spanish with simultaneous translation.
It will be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube.
Below is a list of participating groups. If your organization would like to endorse this event, please contact info@popularresistance.org.
Venezuela:
Cosi
Género con Clase
5ta Ola
Centro de Estudio de Economías Emergentes
Misión Verdad
Alba Tv
Unión Comunera
Comuna 5 de marzo
colectivo Cacriphoto
Comuna Altos de Lidice
Internacionales del PSUV.
El otro Beta
Rompiendo la Norma.
Frente Francisco de Miranda
Instituto Decolonial
La otra escuela
Puente Sur.
Alba Movimientos
mov afro
SURES
Catedra de estudios sobre EEUU
United States:
Alliance for Global Justice
ANSWER
Black Alliance for Peace
Central Jersey Coalition Against Endless War
CODEPINK
Embassy Protection Collective
Friends of Latin America
Foro de Sao Paulo – WDC/MD/VA
Green Party of New Jersey
New Abolitionist Movement
Pan African Community Action
Peace Action – Baltimore
People’s Power Assembly
Popular Resistance
Show Up! America
Task Force on the Americas
The Lynne Stewart Organization
United National Antiwar Coalition
United States Peace Council
Women’s Institute for Freedom of the Press
World Beyond War
Canada:
Canadian Foreign Policy Institute
Fire Time Movement for Social Justice – Venezuela Solidarity Campaign
Louis Riel Bolivarian Circle
Mobilization Against War and Occupation
Germany:
Coop Anti-War Cafe Berlin
Frente Unido America Latina Berlin