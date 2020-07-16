Thurs., July 16: Meet social movement leaders from Venezuela and the United States

The Embassy Protection Collective invites you to an important virtual meeting:

“Strengthening Solidarity between Social Movements in Venezuela and the United States”

Thursday, July 16 at 2:00 pm Eastern/11 am Pacific

Representatives of social movements in Venezuela and the United States will discuss current US and allied interventions against Venezuela and concrete ways we can build greater solidarity to end US imperialism.

The four Embassy Protection Collective members who were arrested inside the embassy last year will also speak on the call. Watch a video of them speaking about the experience and why we must build solidarity: https://youtu.be/ p6fnDfWkGGs

The meeting will be conducted in English and Spanish with simultaneous translation.

It will be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

Below is a list of participating groups.

Venezuela:

Cosi

Género con Clase

5ta Ola

Centro de Estudio de Economías Emergentes

Misión Verdad

Alba Tv

Unión Comunera

Comuna 5 de marzo

colectivo Cacriphoto

Comuna Altos de Lidice

Internacionales del PSUV.

El otro Beta

Rompiendo la Norma.

Frente Francisco de Miranda

Instituto Decolonial

La otra escuela

Puente Sur.

Alba Movimientos

mov afro

SURES

Catedra de estudios sobre EEUU

United States:

Alliance for Global Justice

ANSWER

Black Alliance for Peace

Central Jersey Coalition Against Endless War

CODEPINK

Embassy Protection Collective

Friends of Latin America

Foro de Sao Paulo – WDC/MD/VA

Green Party of New Jersey

New Abolitionist Movement

Pan African Community Action

Peace Action – Baltimore

People’s Power Assembly

Popular Resistance

Show Up! America

Task Force on the Americas

The Lynne Stewart Organization

United National Antiwar Coalition

United States Peace Council

Women’s Institute for Freedom of the Press

World Beyond War

Canada:

Canadian Foreign Policy Institute

Fire Time Movement for Social Justice – Venezuela Solidarity Campaign

Louis Riel Bolivarian Circle

Mobilization Against War and Occupation

Germany:

Coop Anti-War Cafe Berlin

Frente Unido America Latina Berlin