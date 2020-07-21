Thur. July 23 Book Launch Webinar: What Road to Socialism? Federal Troops OUT of Portland!

Posted in Actions, Class struggle, Health, Racism & Oppression, Spotlight

This Thursday Workers World Party releases a new book: What Road to Socialism?

Join us for a special book launch webinar, including an emergency reportback on the fight against police repression in Portland. Federal troops OUT!

Thursday, July 23
8pm ET/5pm PT

Register for the webinar

Share on FB

Click here to order your copy of
What Road to Socialism?’
Join this exciting book launch featuring organizers, activists and writers of Workers World Party’s latest book, What Road to Socialism?

The panel of Workers World Party writers will be taking your questions and discussing the burning questions and key contradictions during this deadly pandemic and global capitalist meltdown, including:

Reports from Portland on police repression of the Black Lives Matter rebellion
-COVID-19 pandemic and the deepening crisis of capitalism
-Reform or revolution?
-The state and building for revolution
-The centrality of fighting racism
-The working class will make history
-Fighting all forms of oppression: gender, sexuality, disability, and age
-Socialism or death: socialist countries lead the way to the future
-What is socialism?
Share

Copyright © 2016 | International Action Center

Share
Share