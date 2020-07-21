Thur. July 23 Book Launch Webinar: What Road to Socialism? Federal Troops OUT of Portland!

|Join this exciting book launch featuring organizers, activists and writers of Workers World Party’s latest book, What Road to Socialism?
The panel of Workers World Party writers will be taking your questions and discussing the burning questions and key contradictions during this deadly pandemic and global capitalist meltdown, including:
–Reports from Portland on police repression of the Black Lives Matter rebellion
-COVID-19 pandemic and the deepening crisis of capitalism
-Reform or revolution?
-The state and building for revolution
-The centrality of fighting racism
-The working class will make history
-Fighting all forms of oppression: gender, sexuality, disability, and age
-Socialism or death: socialist countries lead the way to the future
-What is socialism?