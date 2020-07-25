China Pushes Back on US’s Empire of Lies

By calvin deutschbein

July 25, 2020



As the U.S. ruling class has increasingly turned to misinformation and propaganda campaigns to maintain control of the country during the COVID-19 epidemic and to concoct imperialist conflict with China, Chinese journalists have consistently pushed back against these misinformation campaigns, and “Reality Check of US Allegations Against China on COVID-19” from Xinhua provides a comprehensive accounting of setting the record straight, loosely summarized below. (http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2020-05/10/c_139044103.htm)

Chinese Solution, Not “Chinese Virus”

Being the first region to report the virus to the international community does not mean that Wuhan is its origin. In fact, the origin is still not identified. Source tracing is a serious scientific matter, which should be based on science and should be studied by scientists and medical experts. Historically, viruses are not first identified at their origin. For example, HIV infection was first reported by the U.S., yet it is unclear if that is the origin. And much evidence suggests 1918 Pandemic (H1N1 virus) sometimes called “Spanish Flu” did not even originate from Spain. Today, the World Health Organization has strict guidelines against naming diseases after purported origins.

While far from conclusive about the origin of COVID-19, the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents published an article entitled “SARS-COV-2 was already spreading in France in late December 2019”. According to the article, researchers found an ICU patient admitted for influenza-like illness between December 2, 2019 and January 16, 2020, who retrospectively tested positive for COVID-19 reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) on them between April 6 and 9, 2020. The absence of a link with China and the lack of recent travel abroad for this person suggest that the disease was already spreading among the French population at the end of December 2019. (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0924857920301643)

Lines of argument that assess the first location to identify the virus as the source, rather than the first effective response, especially with the intent to place blame, only serve to demonize effective responses to novel diseases.

A pandemic is a global public health emergency. There is no such a thing as “state responsibility” of the first country to report cases. HIV/AIDS was first detected in the US in the 1980s and has since spread to the whole world, but the international community has never demanded that the US take responsibility or pay reparations.

On May 4, one of the world’s top magazines, Nature, published a study by experts from China, the US, and the UK, according to whose modeling framework that the three major groups of non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) (inter-city travel restrictions, early identification and isolation of cases, and contact restrictions and social distancing) taken by China not only contained the spread of COVID-19 in China, but also bought precious time for the world. The study points out that without the combined NPIs, the COVID-19 cases in China would likely have shown a 67-fold increase to over 7 million.

China Contained COVID-19

While various allegations have been made about China failing to stop COVID-19, China took the most stringent measures within the shortest possible time, which has largely kept the virus within Wuhan. Statistics show that very few cases were exported from China. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo pointed to a research by Northeastern University showing that strains of the novel coronavirus entered his state were not from China. The New York Times cited US research that most New York coronavirus cases did not come from Asia.

China put Wuhan under a temporary lockdown as of January 23, meaning that there were no outbound commercial flights or train services from January 24 through April 8. So it was impossible for Wuhan residents to travel overseas during this period of time.

When Wuhan was shut down on January 23, only one case was publicly confirmed in the US. When the US closed its borders on February 2 to all Chinese citizens and foreigners who had been to China within the previous 14 days, there were only eight confirmed cases in the US according to its official data. When the US declared a national emergency on March 13, the number of its confirmed cases was 1,896. When China lifted the lockdown on Wuhan, the number of confirmed cases in the US rose to 400,000. It took less than 100 days for the number of confirmed cases to surge from one to one million in the United States.

China Collaborated with WHO, the US, against COVID-19

On December 27, 2019, Dr. Zhang Jixian, director of the respiratory and critical care medicine department of Hubei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine, reported three cases of pneumonia of unknown cause immediately after receiving the patients. This was the first reporting of suspected cases of a new disease by local authorities of China. On the same day, the Wuhan CDC conducted epidemiological investigation and testing on the patients concerned.

Following the first public reporting of the pneumonia by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission on December 13, 2019, China completed the identification and sequencing of the virus as early as on January 7, 2020, and shared the genome sequence information with WHO and other countries on January 11. On January 10, the Wuhan Institute of Virology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and other professional institutions developed preliminary testing kits, and stepped up research on vaccines and effective medication.

China honors Dr. Li Wenliang

While U.S. based corporate media has spoken at length and great inaccuracy about Dr. Li Wenliang, including a CNN Opinion piece on February 11 titled “China’s hero doctor was punished for telling truth about coronavirus,” the reality is far more human, tragic, and less favorable to the political program of CNN and other corporate media outlets.

Dr. Li Wenliang was a good doctor. He was a member of the Communist Party of China, not a so-called “anti-establishment figure”. On March 5, he was named a “national model healthcare worker in fighting COVID-19”. On April 2, he was honored as a martyr.

Labeling Dr. Li Wenliang as an “anti-establishment hero” or “awakener” is very disrespectful to Dr. Li and his family. It is purely political manipulation with no sense of decency. On April 28, the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China and the All-China Youth Federation jointly issued the 24th “May Fourth Medals” to honor outstanding representatives and role models of Chinese youths, and Dr. Li Wenliang was among the honorees. The Independent Media Institute conducted a thorough investigation on how the media made unjust reporting about Dr. Li, and concluded that the attempt of imperialist media to describe what happened to Dr. Li as evidence of the Chinese government’s suppression of information about the virus is simply not logical. (https://independentmediainstitute.org/growing-xenophobia-against-china-in-the-midst-of-coronashock/)

China Reports Accurately on the Virus

China’s relatively low number of confirmed cases and fatalities was attributable to the most comprehensive, rigorous and thorough measures taken promptly by the Chinese government, such as completely shutting down the transportation out of Wuhan. The Science magazine estimated in one of its reports that these measures helped prevent at least 700,000 infections in China.

On March 3, Dr. Bruce Aylward, a senior advisor to the WHO Director-General, noted in an interview with US media VOX that China is not hiding anything. And the data he collected through talks with physicians from various hospitals and other stakeholders could help corroborate China’s data. (https://www.vox.com/2020/3/2/21161067/coronavirus-covid19-china)

On April 17, in accordance with the Law of the People’s Republic of China, Wuhan issued a notification, revising up confirmed cases by 325 to a total of 50,333, and fatal cases by 1,290 to a total of 3,869.

It was out of a high sense of responsibility to history, to the people and to the lives lost to the coronavirus that Wuhan took the initiative to revise the numbers to reflect the facts it had gathered.

China’s Style of Government was a Boon

Virus does not distinguish between ideology or social system. The Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese government have played a decisive and critical role in leading the Chinese people in the successful fight against COVID-19. China’s political system, which has effectively united and mobilized 1.4 billion people on a vast land of 9.6 million square kilometers, provided a strong political guarantee for China to overcome the difficulties faced by a developing country and pool all available strengths and resources in winning the battle against the virus. What has happened shows that the social system and development path chosen by the Chinese people suit China’s national conditions and that the CPC enjoys firm and broad support of the Chinese people.

At the press conference of WHO-China Joint Mission on COVID-19 on 24 February, Dr. Bruce Aylward, Senior Advisor to WHO Director-General, said that China has rolled out probably the most ambitious, agile and aggressive disease containment effort in history. China’s bold approach has changed the course of the disease and is the only successful measures known to contain COVID-19.

China is Committed to Internationalism

China firmly supports multilateralism. China has all along been in good communication and cooperation with WHO and has never attempted to manipulate the organization. The suspension of funding by the US, the largest contributor to WHO, has been widely opposed by the international community.

China’s actions with respect to US journalists were a response to the US long-term oppression of Chinese media in the US, especially the recent expulsion of 60 Chinese journalists. China has released information in an open, transparent, responsible and timely manner.

While Taiwan, being part of China, has no right to join WHO, whose membership requires sovereign statehood, the technical cooperation channel between China’s Taiwan and WHO is unimpeded.



The Chinese government and people have provided many shipments of much-needed medical supplies to over 150 countries and international organizations, and these efforts are still ongoing. China has also leveraged its strong production capacity and promptly opened up its medical supplies market and export channels.



Preliminary statistics indicate that by 6 May, Chinese provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, institutions and companies donated, to 30 US states and 55 cities, more than 9.6 million masks, 500,000 testing kits, 305,900 pairs of medical and other gloves, and 133,500 goggles.