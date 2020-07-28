Thur. July 30: Smash Ableism, Racism & All Bigotry & Oppression! REGISTER to Participate

|The COVID-19 pandemic is teaching able-bodied people what it’s like to be disabled: endless unemployment, quarantined at home, finding ways to get food delivered, isolation from friends and family.
Of those who survive infection, many become disabled to some extent and remain disabled for the rest of their lives. We ALL have just gotten a taste of disability in the last few months.
Join members of the WWP Disability Rights Caucus this Thursday to discuss the struggle against ableism and it’s connections with racism, misogyny, homophobia, transphobia, capitalism and imperialism.
Contact the WWP Disability RIghts Caucus at drcwwp@workers.org